Proteas to start new dawn on a clean slate against West Indies, says Bavuma

Ross Roche

It is a new dawn for the Proteas and they are hoping to start off on a clean slate as they take on the West Indies in the first Test of their two Test series, at SuperSport Park in Centurion from Tuesday morning.

The team have a new coach in Shukri Conrad and a new captain in Temba Bavuma, while their squad features a number of changes from the one that did business in Australia in December and January.

ALSO READ: SA v Windies – Test cricket a priority for Gerald Coetzee

At the pre-match press conference on Monday Bavuma admitted that they were keen to get off to the best possible start and that they needed no extra motivation for the clash.

“It is the start of a new journey and we would like to start on a clean slate. We would like to go out there and play the way that we want to play and it is going to be exciting to see how that looks going forward,” said Bavuma.

“I think just having the opportunity to play for the Proteas is motivation enough. It is another opportunity for the guys to represent their country and inspire a nation. I don’t think there is any bigger motivation than that.

“Coming into the series against the West Indies we obviously want to win it and that is what we will be aiming to do.”

Test debut

The Proteas have a couple of players who could make their Test debut this week, with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and top order batter Tony de Zorzi in the mix, while they also welcome back a few players who have been out of the squad for a while.

“We welcome the new faces coming into the side and the guys who have been out of the team for a while. They come back now and get an opportunity to impress again,” said Bavuma.

“We have a guy like Gerald who has been in the squad before, this isn’t his first time. He is running in hard and bowling quick in the nets and keeping players on their toes.

“Tony has come in, he doesn’t really say much which is quite similar to myself, but he is a fiery character and a fighter of an individual and if he gets his chance he will be raring to go.

“Then there are guys like Sen (Senuran Muthusamy) and KP (Keegan Petersen) coming back in. It has been good to have them adding their bit of flavour to the team.”

‘Old fashioned cricket’

Despite the Proteas being strong favourites for the series, Bavuma admitted that they had prepared well and were aware of the challenge that the Caribbean visitors would give them.

“Looking at the West Indian team over the last while they play old fashioned cricket. Their batters grind it out and their bowlers are looking to hit their areas in and around off stump. They have got guys who can stand up to the challenge, led by a guy like (Kraigg) Brathwaite,” said Bavuma.

“We have prepared as well and as best as we can, as we would for any opposition. We know we have our work cut out for us and we look forward to the challenge that they will bring.”