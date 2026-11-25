After hitting a century in South Africa's first innings, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder took 7/31 during Bangladesh's second innings.

South Africa coasted to a convincing 219-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Centurion on Wednesday, wrapping up a 2-0 series victory.

Needing 485 runs in their second innings to make South Africa bat again on day three, after the hosts had declared on 494/7 at the start of play in the morning session, the Tigers were bowled out for 184 before tea.

Middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy top-scored for Bangladesh, making 41 off 33, but the tourists struggled to build partnerships. And their lower-order completely collapsed, as they lost their last five wickets for just 26 runs.

Mulder shines again

Seam bowler Wiaan Mulder, who hit a century during South Africa’s first innings the day before, was even more superb with the ball, taking career-best figures of 7/31 in Bangladesh’s second innings.

The Proteas picked up their 17th win in their last 19 Tests, and they remained unbeaten against Bangladesh in the 18 Tests the two teams had played since 2002.

The first of three one-day international (ODI) matches between SA and Bangladesh will be played in KuGompo City next Tuesday.