Proteas win toss, bat first in first Test vs Zimbabwe

The Proteas, with three Test debutants, have opted to bat first in the first of two Tests in Bulawayo.

Wiaan Mulder will bat at number three for the Proteas. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

The Proteas have elected to bat first in their first Test match against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The South Africans named three Test debutants in Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis and Codi Yusuf. Also, Keshav Maharaj is playing his first Test match as captain. Regular captain Temba Bavuma misses the two-Test series due to a hamstring injury.

Teenager Kwena Maphaka leads the bowling attack for the first time as Lungi Ngidi will only rejoin the squad for the second Test.

It will be an important day for Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who will play his fourth match batting at the all-important number three position. He recorded scores of 15, five, six and 27 in his previous innings there.

Zimbabwe yet to beat Proteas in a Test

Zimbabwe have named an experienced team with 38-year-old Sean Williams featuring, and Craig Ervine, at 39, captaining the side. That, while rising batsman Brian Bennet, 21, gets another nod.

The Proteas have also identified pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani as one they need to watch out for.

This is South Africa’s first tour of Zimbabwe since 2014. While Zimbabwe had a breakthrough Test win over Bangladesh in April, it was just one Test win out of three in the last 10 years (others vs Afghanistan in 2021 and Bangladesh in 2018).

Zimbabwe have never beaten South Africa in a Test match.

Teams

Proteas XI

Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka.

Zimbabwe XI

Brian Bennet, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga.