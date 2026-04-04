Proteas women fall in 2-1 series defeat to White Ferns

Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday shared a 211-run partnership for New Zealand, paving the way to an impressive victory.

South Africa’s tour of New Zealand came to a disappointing close on Saturday, with the White Ferns earning a 66-run win in Wellington to secure a 2-1 victory in their three-match women’s one-day international (ODI) series.

Set a target of 307 runs to win, the Proteas got off to a good start but they struggled to build big partnerships and they were bowled out for 240 runs in the 47th over of their innings.

Opening batter Laura Wolvaardt top scored with a 69-run knock off 68 balls, and Annerie Dercksen hit 47 off 52, but the middle-order were unable to put up a fight as the SA team lost their last eight wickets for 95 runs.

Seam bowler Rosemary Mair was superb, leading the New Zealand attack by taking 5/50 for her first five-wicket haul in international cricket. And she was well backed, with four other White Ferns bowlers getting among the wickets.

White Ferns innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, New Zealand’s top order crumbled as they found themselves flailing at 3/3 in the fourth over.

They produced a remarkable recovery, however, with Maddy Green and Brooke Hailliday combining in a record 211-run partnership. It was the highest fourth-wicket stand by a New Zealand pairing in the women’s ODI format.

Halliday was removed in the 40th over when Nadine de Klerk had her caught behind by Sinalo Jafta after she had contributed 98 runs.

But Green remained unbeaten, hitting a career best 141 not out off 128 balls in an innings which included 15 boundaries, as she carried the hosts to 306/7.

Ayanda Hlubi, who took 2/47, and fellow seamer Tumi Sekhukhune, who grabbed 2/57, were the best of the Proteas bowlers, but the touring team’s attack were unable to contain the White Ferns, with Green and Halliday ultimately taking the game away with a match-winning stand.