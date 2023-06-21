Proteas women to face White Ferns in home tour

Compiled by Wesley Botton

The Proteas will continue their build-up to the next 50-over Women’s World Cup when they host New Zealand in a home tour in September and October, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The SA team are lying sixth in the ICC Women’s Championship and they need to climb the table, with the top five teams earning automatic qualification for the 2025 World Cup in India.

Their three-match One-Day International series against New Zealand will therefore be crucial in ensuring they take the easiest route to the World Cup without having to play in a qualifying tournament.

The third ODI of the series, set to be held in Durban on 1 October, will have additional significance. The Proteas will play in their third Black Day match to raise awareness of gender-based violence and promote gender equality. Players from both teams will don black armbands and their respective black kits as a symbol of solidarity and support for the cause.

The national side’s home tour against the White Ferns will also include five T20 International matches. This will assist in their preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

In addition, to kick off the tour, a New Zealand XI will take on a South Africa XI in a 50-over warm-up match at Willowmoore Park.

‘Exhilarating’ cricket expected

“We are thrilled to welcome New Zealand for this highly anticipated tour, and we extend our warmest wishes to both teams,” said Cricket South Africa chief executive Pholetsi Moseki.

“We eagerly look forward to witnessing some exhilarating cricket and wish them the best of luck.

“The ODI series, featuring the third chapter of Black Day, holds great importance for our team as they compete in the ICC Women’s Championship, aiming to secure crucial points for qualification in the next 50-over World Cup.

“It is an opportunity for our exceptional Proteas Women to once again showcase their skills, determination and commitment to the game on home soil. We have full confidence that they will make the nation proud with their outstanding performances.”

Tour fixtures

Warm-up match

21 September – South Africa XI vs New Zealand XI (Benoni)

ODI series

24 September – South Africa vs New Zealand (Potchefstroom)

28 September – South Africa vs New Zealand (Pietermaritzburg)

1 October – South Africa vs New Zealand (Durban)

T20I series

6 October – South Africa vs New Zealand (East London)

8 October – South Africa vs New Zealand (East London)

10 October – South Africa vs New Zealand (East London)

14 October – South Africa vs New Zealand (Benoni)

15 October – South Africa vs New Zealand (Benoni)