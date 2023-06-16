Proteas women’s team’s fixtures for historic Pakistan tour locked in

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

It’s official — the Proteas women’s team will tour Pakistan for the first time later this year.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Friday that the Proteas will play three T20 internationals and three ODIs against Pakistan in Karachi in September.

The three T20 will be played on 1, 3 and 5 September and the ODIs on 8, 11 and 14 September. These matches will contribute to the qualification pathway for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025.

In the current ICC Women’s Championship standings, the Proteas hold the seventh position with six points.

They began their cycle with a three-nil ODI series victory over Ireland in July last year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have accumulated 10 points in their first nine matches, securing the second position behind India, who have 12 points in six games.

SA have edge over Pakistan

In head-to-head encounters between South Africa and Pakistan, the Proteas have had the upper hand, with a 76% win rate.

Out of 24 matches played, South Africa have won 19 ODIs, with one match ending in a no-result. In the T20I format, the competition has been closer, with South Africa recording 11 wins and seven defeats against their hosts.

“We are pleased to announce the Proteas Women’s first-ever tour to Pakistan,” said Pholetsi Moseki, the CEO of Cricket South Africa.

“This tour not only signifies the strengthening of bilateral relations between our nations but also highlights the ICC’s commitment to globally competitive women’s cricket through the Women’s Future Tours Programme.

“We are confident that this tour will pave the way for further collaborations and opportunities in the future.”

Fixtures

T20I Series:

Friday, 1 September – 1st T20

Sunday, 3 September – 2nd T20

Tuesday, 5 September – 3rd T20

ODI Series:

Friday, 8 September – 1st ODI

Monday, 11 September – 2nd ODI

Thursday, 14 September – 3rd ODI