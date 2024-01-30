SA U-19s target World Cup Super Sixes win against Zimbabwe

It is the first match for both teams in the next phase of the competition.

Steve Stolk and Lhuan-dre Pretorius will be key at the top of the order against Zimbabwe. Picture: Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Having finally hit top gear in their final pool match against Scotland at the weekend, the South African team will be full of confidence ahead of their first Super Sixes match of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup when they take on neighbours Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

After beating the West Indies and losing to England in their first two group games of the tournament, South Africa were under a bit of pressure in their final pool stage match against Scotland on Saturday — and more so when Scotland posted 270 for the young Proteas team to chase.

But, thanks to an explosive innings of 86 off 37 balls, including his 50 off 13, by opener Steve Stolk and some other big-hitting lower down the order, like by Dewan Marais (80 not out off 50), the South Africans reached their target in only 27 overs to qualify for the Super Sixes as the top team in Group B.

Zimbabwe challenge

Now they face Zimbabwe, who qualified for this stage of the competition as the lowest ranked team. But, they are not to be underestimated and have a pretty good record against South Africa.

In five previous meetings between the teams, Zimbabwe have won three of the matches: in 2016 by eight wickets and 168 balls remaining, in 2017 by five wickets and 37 balls remaining and in 2020 by 31 runs.

South Africa’s two wins against their northern neighbours both came in 2017, by 76 runs and three wickets (125 balls remaining) respectively.

Players to watch

The South Africans will again lean heavily on the top order of Stolk and Lhuan-dre Pretorius to get them off to a good start when they bat, while lower down the order David Teeger and Marais will be key. In the bowling department Kwena Maphaka and Riley Norton will lead the attack.

For Zimbabwe, Panashe Taruvinga and Ryan Kamwemba with the bat and Newman Nyamhuri and captain Matthew Shonken with the ball will be important figures for their team.

The match gets under way at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom at 10am.