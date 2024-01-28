Humble Stolk credits team effort as SA U19s head into Super Six in form

Stolk crashed his way to the quickest ever half century in U19 World Cup history, reaching the mark off just 13 balls, before going out for 86 off 37.

SA U19 batter Steve Stolk during his incredible record breaking blitz against the Scotland U19 team in their U19 World Cup match at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Saturday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

An incredible record breaking blitz from South Africa U19 batter Steve Stolk helped his side to thumping seven wicket win over Scotland U19 in Potchefstroom to send them into the Super Six phase of the U19 Cricket World Cup in terrific form.

Thanks to the hosts chasing down a tricky total of 270 to win in just 27 overs, it lifted them to the top of their pool on net run rate after they finished level with England and the West Indies after all three teams won two and lost one match to be locked on four points.

For rising talent Stolk it was a record breaking day as he crashed his way to the quickest ever half century in U19 World Cup history, reaching the mark off 13 balls to smash the previous record of 18 balls set by India’s Rishabh Pant.

He was eventually out for 86 off 37 balls, having hammered seven fours and eight sixes, while his early assault included hitting unfortunate Scotland spinner Qasim Khan for 34 in the third over of the match, launching five sixes and a four in the over.

By the time Stolk was dismissed the SA U19s were on 134/2 after just 10.4 overs, which allowed Dewan Marais, 80no off 50 (8×4, 3×6) and David Teeger, 43no off 38 (6×4) to settle in before smashing them over the line.

Ecstatic feeling

“I feel ecstatic. It was really a team effort. In the field it wasn’t easy, I think they batted quite well. But we fought until the end,” said a humble Stolk after the match.

“When I came in the task wasn’t to get it (chase down the score) this fast. But I felt good and I just kept on going.

“My opening partner Lhuan-dre (Pretorius) kept pushing me to keep going. He keeps me pumped up. Getting to a fifty in 13 balls was quite unreal, it was special. The whole team came together this game. It was a great team effort.”

In the SA U19s previous two games they beat the West Indies by 31 runs, but lost against England by 36 runs on the DLS method.

Their first game of the Super Six phase sees them up against fellow African side Zimbabwe at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.