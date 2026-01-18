Sunrisers back on top as MI Cape Town crash out ahead of SA20 play-offs

Former champions the Sunrisers beat the title holders by seven wickets with one ball to spare in their last round-robin match of the season.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape reclaimed top spot in the SA20 standings on Sunday, while defending champions MI Cape Town crashed out in the race for the play-offs.

Earning a seven-wicket win in a thrilling clash in Gqeberha, the Sunrisers ensured they would finish among the top two in the standings, completing the first round with five wins from 10 matches (two of their games were rained out).

This meant the Eastern Cape side would avoid the eliminator play-off next week and progress directly to the qualifier matches.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town were handed their sixth defeat of the campaign, finishing bottom of the standings and becoming the first team to crash out in the battle for the knockout stages.

Tightly contested battle

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, MI Cape Town compiled 148/6, led by top-order batter Reeza Hendricks who hit 70 not out off 44 balls.

The Sunrisers bowling attack were spearheaded by Australian spinner Chris Green who took 3/29.

In response, chasing 149 to win, the hosts were anchored by top-order players Matthew Breetzke and Quinton de Kock, who shared a match-winning 109-run partnership for the second wicket.

De Kock made 56 off 49 at the top of the order, before Corbin Bosch had him caught by Jason Smith at deep cover in the 18th over.

Breetzke, who contributed 66 off 55, was also removed by Bosch in the final over of the innings, with Kieron Pollard taking a catch at midwicket.

And while they were both removed in the closing stages of the innings, the Sunrisers held on to reach 149/3 with one ball to spare.