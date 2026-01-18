Relief for Super Giants, says captain Markram, as they stay in SA20 hunt

The Durban side are fourth in the standings but they need other results to go their way over the next couple of days.

Keeping their play-off hopes alive, Durban’s Super Giants were relieved to produce a dominant performance in their last match of the SA20 league stage, according to captain Aiden Markram.

The Super Giants picked up their third win in 10 games, beating the Paarl Royals by 58 runs in Durban on Saturday, in their last round-robin match of the competition.

While they climbed to fourth place in the standings, they needed other results to go their way in order to qualify for next week’s knockout matches.

With the Pretoria Capitals beating the Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers later on Saturday, the Super Giants remained fourth in the table.

However, if MI Cape Town earn a bonus-point victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Sunday or the Super Kings defeat the Paarl Royals on Monday, the Super Giants will be knocked out of the tournament.

‘An element of satisfaction’

“It’s a pity it’s come so late but I suppose there is still an element of satisfaction that we could put a really good game of cricket together. It kind of shows that we are able to do that and become a really good team in the comp,” Markam said after the Super Giants’ triumph at the weekend.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to do that so far, but it’s nice to put it together today and put smiles on the boys in the shed.

“And however it works out, it works out, but at least we will finish on a good note if [we are eliminated].”

Partnerships were crucial

Markram received the Player of the Match award after hitting 108 runs off 58 balls at the top of the order for the Durban side against the Royals.

He praised the team’s middle-order batters for their efforts, however, with Kane Williamson (22), Heinrich Klaasen (29) and Liam Livingstone (19) all making contributions.

“We needed to build partnerships in the middle. It wasn’t as straight forward as we were hoping it would be,” the skipper said.

“Kane’s partnership and Klaasie’s partnership were immense. It takes a lot of pressure off the ‘in’ batter, so a lot of those knocks won’t be spoken about much, but they contribute a lot.”