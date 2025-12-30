Team effort required, says Klusener, as Super Giants look to gain momentum

Durban's Super Giants will face the Joburg Super Kings in their third match of the SA20 league on Tuesday.

Head coach Lance Klusener says Durban’s Super Giants will need to look beyond their powerful top order if they hope to challenge for the SA20 title.

Unbeaten after their first two games of the T20 league, the Super Giants were gearing up for their third match against Joburg Super Kings in Durban on Tuesday (5.30pm start).

In their opening game of the competition, the Durban outfit beat MI Cape Town by 15 runs in a high-scoring match at Newlands last week.

Batting first, they racked up 232 runs, with their top six all making contributions, but Klusener admitted they would need to ensure they produced a team effort in all facets of the game if they were to progress to the playoffs next month.

“There are going to be days when [the specialist batters] don’t get runs and we’re going to need others to chip in,” Klusener said.

“So I think we’re past looking at what it looks like on paper. We’ve got to rock up in every game and just make sure we are delivering on the grass.”

Unbeaten after two games

While their return fixture against MI Cape Town was rained out in Durban on Sunday, with the teams sharing the points, Klusener was pleased that his side remained unbeaten after two matches, and he hoped they could build further momentum this evening.

“We didn’t really get much to work on from our second game (only four overs were bowled) but certainly I thought we batted smartly and read the game quite well in our first match,” he said.

“There are quite a few little things we can work on from that first game, but six points from a possible eight (so far) is a good result for us.”

Super Kings challenge

The Super Kings also opened their campaign in winning fashion, beating the Pretoria Capitals by 22 runs in Centurion at the weekend, and Klusener said the Super Giants were expecting a battle on Tuesday, but he was confident they would be ready.

“They’re a good team and they’ve got match winners, just as anyone else has,” Klusener said.

“We’d be silly not to pay anyone attention, so we’ll sit as the day goes (yesterday) and as the morning goes on tomorrow, and hopefully we can be as prepared as possible.”