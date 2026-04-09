Firm and fast Augusta set to test golf’s best in 90th Masters: Groupings and tee times

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion this week.

The world’s top golfers are gearing up for a demanding test at Augusta National, where firm, fast conditions await in Thursday’s opening round of the 90th Masters.

Longer rolls on the fairways will be countered by difficulty keeping approach shots on Augusta’s undulating greens, which promise to be lightning-fast.

“It’s about patience like it always is around here,” defending champion Rory McIlroy said, adding that if the dry, windy conditions persist “double digits under par would be an amazing (final) score.”

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson tee off at 7.25am (1.25pm SA time) to launch the battle for the green jacket, with McIlroy off at 10.31am (4.31pm SA time).

World number one Scottie Scheffler, a four-time major winner and two-time Masters champion, tees off at 1.44pm (7.44pm SA time) in the penultimate group.

“I’m excited to get the week going,” Scheffler said. “The golf course looks like it’s going to get pretty firm and fast, so it should be an exciting tournament.

“Feeling pretty prepared. My prep work is mostly done. Just get out there and start competing.”

‘Firm and difficult’

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm of Spain says players must “embrace it and go out there and play good golf” on the formidable layout under the Georgia pines.

“With how much control they have over the agronomy here they can do whatever they want. Most likely going to go with firm and difficult,” Rahm said.

“It’s in such good shape and so healthy they could make it one of those Masters where the winner is six-, seven-under.”

Fred Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, sees a shotmaking premium in such conditions.

“It’s such a demanding course. You can make a bogey any hole,” Couples said.

It won’t take much to send shots rolling off target, and that’s when the trouble starts.

“When you get out of position around this golf course, that’s one of the greatest challenges – getting the ball back in position and trying to make your par,” Scheffler said.

It won’t help that breezy conditions are expected for round one, adding to the pressures for the field of 91.

“When it’s windy it’s all you could want,” Couples said. “It’s spectacular. The greens are getting faster. That’s what you want – to play as tough as it can.”

As 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia put it: “This course tests you every single hole. When it’s windy the wind switches and it’s really tricky.”

Sweden’s Alex Noren likes the risk versus reward decision-making that Augusta demands.

“It’s always a lot of thinking here, but it’s even more when it’s dry,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting.”

‘You know what’

Two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who edged McIlroy at the 2024 US Open only to lose to him in Sunday’s final Masters group last year, wants to build his rivalry with the five-time major winner from Northern Ireland.

“Do I respect him as an individual, 100 percent. Do I want to beat him every time I see him? Absolutely. There’s no question about it,” DeChambeau said.

“What’s so brilliant about the game of golf is that juxtaposition, having that sportsmanlike respect and then wanting to just absolutely beat the living you know what out of him.”

McIlroy enjoyed hosting the Masters Champions Dinner, admitting to nerves before his speech.

“I wanted it to be about all of us as a collective group. I wanted to convey how grateful I was to be there,” said McIlroy, who admitted putting a dent in the Augusta National wine cellar.

“It put more of a dent in my wallet,” McIlroy joked.

Click here for all the first and second round groupings and tee times.