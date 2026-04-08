Masters rookie Casey Jarvis gives his verdict on Augusta National: ‘Brutal, but super cool’

The young SA golfer is on debut at the year's first Major, starting on Thursday.

South Africa’s hopes of a Masters triumph at Augusta National this week rest with just three men – veteran former champion Charl Schwartzel and rising stars Aldrich Potgieter and Casey Jarvis.

Of the three, Jarvis is an unknown factor in Major golf as he’ll be on debut at the Masters starting Thursday. Schwartzel is well-known around the golfing world having won the green jacket in 2011 while Potgieter is a former amateur star and now PGA Tour winner, who made his debut at the Masters at 18 in 2023.

Twenty-two-year-old Jarvis, who won the Kenya Open and then the SA Open back-to-back just a few weeks ago to qualify to play this week, told the DP World Tour he was still getting to grips with the fact he is actually at Augusta National in Georgia.

Jarvis got to Augusta a good few days ago and played his first practice round on Saturday before joining Matthew Fitzpatrick, the former US Open champion and one of the favourites to win this week, for a round on Sunday.

‘Everything is surreal to me’

“I just tried to take everything in,” Jarvis told the DP World Tour.

“Honestly, it was one of the best experiences. I got to play with Matt Fitzpatrick. He’s been playing unreal golf so I think that made it even better. It definitely exceeded expectations.

“Watching it on TV and then being here… honestly, everything is surreal to me.”

Jarvis added the back nine at Augusta would pose a big test over the coming days.

“Brutal, but also super cool,” he said about holes 10 to 18, including the famous Amen Corner of holes 11, 12 and 13.

On Monday Jarvis played a round with Schwartzel, who would have given him plenty insights into the course.

‘It’s a big week,’ says Potgieter

Potgieter meanwhile is back for a second go at the tournament after shooting rounds of 77 and 74 on debut in 2023 to miss the cut.

“There were a lot of emotions running through my head in 2023,” Potgieter told the Masters media team.

“These weeks can get really big, especially if you’re out here Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday … playing practice rounds, four, five hours. I spent all day every day out on the course (in 2023) and by the Friday I was already tired.

“This year I’m trying to keep it to a minimum and sticking to my routines and maybe prepare more off the course, with the stats guy or look through a yardage book because it’s a big week.”

The year’s first Major gets underway Thursday.