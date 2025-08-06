Horses

Home » Sport » Horses

Champions and near misses: It’s all in the stats

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

4 minute read

6 August 2025

08:27 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Statistics are ‘pliable’, but these are real winners.

Justin Snaith

Trainer Justin Snaith (left) during last year’s L’Ormarins King’s Plate at Kenilworth. Picture: Yolanda Saayman/Gallo Images

The great humorist Mark Twain said, “There are lies, damned lies and statistics”, and on another occasion, “Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are more pliable.”

We’re all aware of how data, figures and measurements can be presented in a way that distorts “the truth” but, on the other hand, we can’t do without statistics in this world – especially in horse racing.

To the uninitiated, South Africa’s Computaform racing guide is a bewildering swirl of numbers, names, symbols and esoteric glyphs. To a racing person, it is a priceless map to guide us through the overgrown,
foggy landscape that is The Game.

We need stats to determine winners and losers, most importantly at the end of the season so we know who our champions are.

Mark Twain’s words still ring true, but nowadays – in an era in which data is hailed as king – we’d probably incline more towards another American wit, the famous business guru W Edwards Deming who said, “In God we trust. All others must bring data” and “Without data, you’re just another person with an opinion.”

In the end, the 2024/25 racing season didn’t have any closely fought battles, so the actual stats and the tallies of success haven’t been widely published since the term ended late last week.

Here are the (much-abbreviated) honour rolls. For those who enjoy pouring over longer lists of names and numbers, the National Horseracing Authority has a website packed with them.

Jockeys

(number of wins, win rate, place rate)

Gavin Lerena 277 24.8% 53.3%

Richard Fourie 259 25.3% 50.9%

RELATED ARTICLES

Craig Zackey 247 17.4% 46.9%

Muzi Yeni 145 12.5% 49.2%

Sean Veale 116 13.5% 39.9%

Trainers

(stake earnings)

Justin Snaith R31,013,601

Alan Greeff R16,202,596

Sean Tarry R15,481538

Candic Bass-Robinson R12,447,513

Dean Kannemeyer R12,314,856

Horses

(stake earnings)

Eight On Eighteen R6,556,875

Atticus Finch R3,631,256

The Real Prince R3,539,844

One Stripe R3,291,325

Gladatorian R1,994,838

Owners

(stake earnings)

Hollywood Syndicate [128 wins] R13,937,655

Drakenstein Stud [53] R8,288,709

Sabine Plattner [65] R8,222,696

Khaya Stables [31] R8,146,170

Nick Jonsson & Johan Rupert [3] R6,556,875

Stallions

(stake earnings)

Vercingetorix [58% winners/runners] R39,018,362

Gimmethegreenlight [47%] R27,725,241

Master Of My Fate [47%] R21,908,026

Querari [44%] R18,129,460

Lancaster Bomber [50%] R18,111,315

Apprentice jockeys

(wins)

Brevan Plaatjies 31

Tim Mayhew 21

Jace Botes 18

Mxolisi Mbuto 18

James Lihaba 17

Read more on these topics

horse racing news

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lotto PowerBall players, check your tickets; someone just won R124 million
South Africa SA ‘deeply concerned’ by Eswatini’s decision to house dangerous criminals
News Lesufi suspends two community safety officials amid financial irregularities probe
News Public Protector commits to helping Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission protect rights ‘in its own country’
Courts Malema scores a court victory against Kenny Kunene

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp