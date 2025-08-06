Champions and near misses: It’s all in the stats

Statistics are ‘pliable’, but these are real winners.

The great humorist Mark Twain said, “There are lies, damned lies and statistics”, and on another occasion, “Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are more pliable.”

We’re all aware of how data, figures and measurements can be presented in a way that distorts “the truth” but, on the other hand, we can’t do without statistics in this world – especially in horse racing.

To the uninitiated, South Africa’s Computaform racing guide is a bewildering swirl of numbers, names, symbols and esoteric glyphs. To a racing person, it is a priceless map to guide us through the overgrown,

foggy landscape that is The Game.

We need stats to determine winners and losers, most importantly at the end of the season so we know who our champions are.

Mark Twain’s words still ring true, but nowadays – in an era in which data is hailed as king – we’d probably incline more towards another American wit, the famous business guru W Edwards Deming who said, “In God we trust. All others must bring data” and “Without data, you’re just another person with an opinion.”

In the end, the 2024/25 racing season didn’t have any closely fought battles, so the actual stats and the tallies of success haven’t been widely published since the term ended late last week.

Here are the (much-abbreviated) honour rolls. For those who enjoy pouring over longer lists of names and numbers, the National Horseracing Authority has a website packed with them.

Jockeys

(number of wins, win rate, place rate)

Gavin Lerena 277 24.8% 53.3%

Richard Fourie 259 25.3% 50.9%

Craig Zackey 247 17.4% 46.9%

Muzi Yeni 145 12.5% 49.2%

Sean Veale 116 13.5% 39.9%

Trainers

(stake earnings)

Justin Snaith R31,013,601

Alan Greeff R16,202,596

Sean Tarry R15,481538

Candic Bass-Robinson R12,447,513

Dean Kannemeyer R12,314,856

Horses

(stake earnings)

Eight On Eighteen R6,556,875

Atticus Finch R3,631,256

The Real Prince R3,539,844

One Stripe R3,291,325

Gladatorian R1,994,838

Owners

(stake earnings)

Hollywood Syndicate [128 wins] R13,937,655

Drakenstein Stud [53] R8,288,709

Sabine Plattner [65] R8,222,696

Khaya Stables [31] R8,146,170

Nick Jonsson & Johan Rupert [3] R6,556,875

Stallions

(stake earnings)

Vercingetorix [58% winners/runners] R39,018,362

Gimmethegreenlight [47%] R27,725,241

Master Of My Fate [47%] R21,908,026

Querari [44%] R18,129,460

Lancaster Bomber [50%] R18,111,315

Apprentice jockeys

(wins)

Brevan Plaatjies 31

Tim Mayhew 21

Jace Botes 18

Mxolisi Mbuto 18

James Lihaba 17