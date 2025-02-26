Classics full of youthful vigour

Alec Laird holds a strong hand on Day 2 of The Championships.

The balance of power in the three-year-old universe seems to have tipped over the Grape Curtain in recent weeks – with the export of mighty Highveld filly Quid Pro Quo and the dazzling form of Cape Town denizens One Stripe and Eight On Eighteen. However, fields for Classic Day at Turffontein at the weekend suggest the upcountry bumpkins still pack a punch.

Both the Triple Crown and Triple Tiara remain alive ahead of Saturday’s 10-race action that incorporates second legs of the series and is Day 2 of Joburg’s The Championships season.

Gauteng Guineas and Fillies Guineas winners Parisian Walkway and Spumante Dolce top the lineups for the Tab SA Classic and Wilgerbosdrift Fillies Classic respectively – and both will be top of mind for punters trying to crack the lock of a R5-million Pick 6 pool.

Both Classics are Grade 1 contests, with average merit ratings well over the century mark; and while the fields are not at capacity they bristle with youthful potential.

The meeting headliner, the 1600m Wilgerbosdrift HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes, also boasts two high-quality three-year-olds in Greaterix and Cosmic Speed – whose connections reckon they are more suited to a mile than the 1800m of the Classics.

The Fillies Classic has been diminished by the non-acceptance of Quid Pro Quo and Fatal Flaw, but the likes of VJ’s Angel and Fiery Pegasus have shown that they can pose a challenge for unbeaten Spumante Dolce.

Interestingly, trainer Paul Matchett has opted for the male-dominated SA Classic for his filly Miss Scaletta, figuring that the female competition is too hot at even weights and he’d rather take his chances, with a weight allowance, against the boys.

Trainer Alec Laird, enjoying a fine run of form, hold a strong hand in the SA Classic with Parisian Walkway, Guineas third Aristotle and improver Fire Attack.

Ranged against his trio are Sean Tarry’s up-and-coming duo of Legend Of Arthur and Don’t Cry For Me.

In the Horse Chestnut, defending champion Main Defender faces challenges from Greaterix, Cosmic Speed, speedster Lucky Lad and filly White Pearl.

FIELDS

(number, draw, name, weight, MR, equipment, jockey, trainer)

WILGERBOSDRIFT HF OPPENHEIMER HORSE CHESTNUT STAKES, Grade 1, R1.5m, 1600m, all horse at WFA:

1 5 Main Defender 60 130 A Gavin Lerena Tony Peter

2 2 Barbaresco 60 125 Ae Aldo Domeyer J A Janse van Vuuren

3 7 Lucky Lad 60 125 TBA Richard Fourie Sean Tarry

4 8 Imilenzeyokududuma 60 114 TBA Raymond Danielson Gareth van Zyl

5 6 Texas Red 60 110 A Kabelo Matsunyane Robyn Klaasen

6 4 Fire ‘N Flames 60 101 T A Denis Schwarz Kobus Roux

7 1 White Pearl 57.5 114 A Ryan Munger Mike / Mathew de Kock

8 9 Greaterix 57 120 A Muzi Yeni Mike / Mathew de Kock

9 3 Cosmic Speed 57 116 A Craig Zackey Sean Tarry

TAB SA CLASSIC, Grade 1, R1.5m, 1800, 3YOs, 2nd Leg of SA Triple Crown:

1 4 Parisian Walkway 60 121 A Diego De Gouveia Alec Laird

2 8 Aristotle 60 113 A Kabelo Matsunyane Alec Laird

3 5 Fire Attack 60 111 A Gavin Lerena Alec Laird

4 2 Legend Of Arthur 60 109 A Richard Fourie Sean Tarry

5 1 Confederate 60 107 A Craig Zackey Fabian Habib

6 3 Chestnut Bomber 60 106 A Aldo Domeyer J A Janse van Vuuren

7 11 Bacchus 60 101 HA Muzi Yeni Fabian Habib

8 6 Don’t Cry For Me 60 101 A Piere Strydom Sean Tarry

9 9 Grey Jet 60 96 A Rachel Venniker Weichong Marwing

10 10 Busstopinhounslow 60 95 A Ryan Munger Grant Maroun

11 7 Miss Scaletta 57.5 98 A Philasande Mxoli Paul Matchett

WILGERBOSDRIFT SA FILLIES CLASSIC, Grade 1, R1.25m, 1800m, 3YO fillies, 2nd Leg SA Triple Tiara:

1 7 Spumante Dolce 60 119 A Raymond Danielson Mike / Mathew de Kock

2 8 VJ’s Angel 60 119 BAe Gavin Lerena Tony Peter

3 10 Fiery Pegasus 60 115 A Richard Fourie Joe Soma

4 3 Olivia’s Way 60 110 A Muzi Yeni Roy Magner

5 9 World Of Alice 60 108 BA Craig Zackey Sean Tarry

6 1 Willy Meet Again 60 107 A Diego De Gouveia Lucky Houdalakis

7 11 Care Forgot 60 98 A Rachel Venniker Barend Botes

8 4 Bakwena 60 97 A Aldo Domeyer J A Janse van Vuuren

9 2 Hat’s Queen 60 96 A Chase Maujean Tony Peter

10 5 Gerbera 60 88 HA Ryan Munger Sean Tarry

11 6 Sensoria 60 84 A Kabelo Matsunyane Robyn Klaasen