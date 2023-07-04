PICS: AFI’s Kgotsofalo Monyamate wins the Durban July 2023 Raceday Fashion Award

By Lineo Lesemane

African Fashion International’s (AFI) Fastrack 2023 Finalist, Kgotsofalo Given Monyamate, won big at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 Raceday Fashion competition.

The Free State designer scooped an award under the Classic Racewear Male Category. His look included a jacket and a pair of trousers made from indigo denim.

According to the statement by AFI, the look represented the sky glow pathway from one planet to another.

Kgothatso said he was excited about the win. He added: “This is a dream come true, and I am so grateful to AFI for giving us this opportunity. I am excited to continue to share my work with the world”.

Marketing Manager of African Fashion International, Roshnee Pillay, said the Fastrack 2023 Finalists did an outstanding job with their designs for the competition.

“We are so proud of Kgotsofalo for winning at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 Raceday Fashion Awards. Their garment was truly out of this world, and we are excited to see what he does next.”

Raceday Fashion Award winner, Kgotsofalo Monyamate, with his model. Picture: Supplied

ALSO READ: Durban July fashion: Here’s the outstanding looks from SA’s celebs

AFI’s designers, which include the AFI Fastrack 2023 Finalists and the in-house House of Nala brand, returned to Durban July again this year to host another edition of the AFI Fashion Experience. Their first showcase was last year. This year they got selected in four categories

Classic Raceday for Women

House of Nala’s green showstopper gown was named the second runner-up, designed by House of Nala’s womenswear product developer, Keneuoe Mhletswa.

“The out of this world look was inspired by an alien queen who comes to Earth and becomes Mother Nature.”

House of Nala’s green showstopper gown by Keneuoe Mhletswa. Picture: Supplied

Exceptional Raceday Hat or Fascinator

AFI Fastrack finalist Loice Dube of Lo’Ice’s unique hat was named first runner-up in this category.

Loice Dube with her model. Picture: Supplied

Classic Raceday for Men

House of Nala’s menswear product developer, Thulani Mlambo’s gold and navy brocade men’s suit with gold plaques booked him a spot in the finals.

Thulani Mlambo’s gold and navy brocade men’s suit, far left. Picture: Supplied

Roshnee said they are greatful to showcase at the Raceday Fashion Awards for two consecutive years.

“The Hollywood Bets Durban July provides a unique opportunity to showcase the best of African fashion talent. It is a major event on the African calendar and an opportunity for us to showcase the best of African fashion to a global audience.”

NOW READ: Miss South Africa returns to SABC after 23 years this Sunday