Stars turn out ahead of 4 July spectacular

Hollywoodbets Durban July fever has well and truly gripped the holiday province

Equine superstars, fashion designers providing a sneak glimpse of the ‘Country Allure’ theme, and a host of celebrities from across the spectrum, were out in their numbers at Hollywoodbets Greyville racecourse recently as 12 Hollywoodbets Durban July runners were showcased to an enthusiastic crowd at the traditional public gallops, ahead of Africa’s greatest horseracing event on 4 July.

Hollywoodbets Durban July fever has well and truly gripped the holiday province and the substantial turnout, just as the sun welcomed a brand-new Durban day, sets the tone for a bumper 130th renewal on the first Saturday of July to witness the running of Africa’s richest race, now contested for a stake of R10 million, and sponsored by leading sportsbook operator Hollywoodbets, for the sixth year.

Picture: Supplied

The public gallops are designed to illustrate the wellbeing of the individual runners and the 12 locally domiciled thoroughbreds were timed over various distances, with recorded gallops of those still based on the Highveld, broadcast for the enthusiastic audience, who enjoyed pastries and coffee, while finding their winners!

Multiple SA champion trainer Justin Snaith has won the great race five times and was pleased with the performances of his quintet. This included the filly Wish List, who will be partnered by 59-year-old former SA champion jockey Andrew Fortune. The son of Elsies River in the Cape was brimming with confidence and could rewrite the history books as the oldest jockey to win the big race in the modern era.

A big winner on the morning was former owner and passionate racing fan Dale Nel, who received the keys to his brand-new Polo Vivo. Dale entered the Hollywoodbets Season of Champions campaign, which affords players having a minimum bet of R50 online or in-branch, an entry to win cars and other fabulous prizes.

The next car giveaway is on Hollywoodbets Durban July day, and then on Gold Cup Day at season’s end.

Tickets are available from Ticketpro (www.ticketpro.co.za) for R280, with picnic sites, VIP hospitality packages, and parking also available.