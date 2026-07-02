One day, four global sporting spectacles: Why 4 July belongs to every South African sports fan

With the Hollywoodbets Durban July, the Springboks, the Fifa World Cup and Wimbledon, the sporting world will offer something for everyone

Circle the date and clear your schedule because Saturday, 4 July promises to be one of the biggest sporting days of the year. Hollywoodbets Durban July, the return of the Springboks, the drama of the 2026 Fifa World Cup knockout rounds and the world’s oldest Grand Slam, Wimbledon. From sunrise to late into the evening, the sporting world will offer something for everyone.

The spotlight first falls on Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse, where the 130th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July takes centre stage. More than just a horse race, the event has become one of South Africa’s biggest sporting and social occasions, blending world-class racing with fashion, music and entertainment. Spanning 13 decades, the ‘HDJ’ has produced unforgettable moments of triumph, heartbreak and drama, cementing its status as the holy grail of South African racing.

This year, a capacity field of 18 runners, plus two reserves, will contest Africa’s richest Grade 1 horse race over 2200 metres for a record R10 million purse.

Under this year’s ‘Country Allure’ theme, Hollywoodbets Greyville will once again transform into the country’s fashion capital, following the creativity on display at the HDJ Preview Fashion Show and the excitement surrounding the famous Park pre-party.

While Durban celebrates racing’s biggest day, Johannesburg prepares to welcome the Springboks back into action. After months of anticipation, Rassie Erasmus’ men begin another chapter with a blockbuster Test against England. Meetings between these two rugby powerhouses rarely disappoint, and this clash promises another bruising contest between two of the sport’s fiercest rivals. As the reigning world champions continue building towards another World Cup, all eyes will be on Siya Kolisi’s leadership, the evolution of Erasmus’ squad and whether the famous Bomb Squad can once again make the decisive impact.

Football supporters, meanwhile, will be glued to the 2026 Fifa World Cup, where the knockout stages continue to separate contenders from pretenders. African football has already made history, with nine of the 10 African nations that qualified progressing beyond the group stage. Morocco has emerged as one of the tournament’s standout teams, while Cape Verde face the daunting task of trying to stop Lionel Messi, who leads the Golden Boot race and continues his remarkable final World Cup campaign.

Alongside Messi, Kylian Mbappé has lit up the tournament with spectacular goals, while Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo remains determined to make his mark in what will be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage. With every match now a winner-takes-all affair, the stakes have never been higher.

Across the English Channel, Wimbledon enters another fascinating chapter. The Championships have once again captured global attention thanks to the return of Serena Williams, who headlines the tournament after receiving singles and doubles wildcards alongside her sister Venus. While Serena continues her remarkable comeback, the tournament has also been rocked by the withdrawal of home favourite Emma Raducanu through injury, opening the door for new contenders as players battle for places in the second week.

Whether you’re following the thunder of hooves at Greyville, cheering on the Springboks, watching football’s biggest stars chase World Cup glory or settling in for another day of Centre Court magic, 4 July promises to be one of the greatest sporting Saturdays of the year. It’s a day where South Africa’s biggest lifestyle event meets some of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles, creating a celebration that few sports fans will want to miss.