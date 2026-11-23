Legend Of Arthur, Rule By Force are finding support.

The Summer Cup is notorious for longshot winners, so punters will be scouring the betting boards for a “roughie” lurking in the shadows ahead of the 2026 running of Joburg’s R6-million race at the weekend.

Eyes will fall on the likes of Legend Of Arthur (25.00), Rule By Force (25.00), Drumnadrochit (20.00) and Otto Luyken (16.67) – or even Solar Sail (50.00).

Interest in such runners is also influenced by another trend of recent years: lightly weighted, improving/recovering horses putting highly rated opposition to the sword. Factors like draws also come into the equation, of course. There’s recent form to consider, too, though this might be less important when looking at recent results.

We need go no further back than last year, when filly Mocha Blend (54kg) won at 100.00 – the biggest-priced winner of the Summer Cup on record.

Apart from the excitement and satisfaction of finding a shock winner of the historic Grade 1 contest, there’s also the incentive of a R2-million Quartet pool on the race. Even if one’s shrewd outsider pick doesn’t quite win, it could run into a place and contribute to a handsome dividend for that bet type.

The Summer Cup betting market has been relatively calm since the final line-up was announced last week, with the biggest odds movements predictably coming in the longer range.

Aforementioned Legend Of Arthur and Rule By Force have shortened most sharply in the 20-horse field – both from 33.33 to 25.00.

Ruling 5.00 favourite is Grand Empire, who moved to the top of the boards shortly after final declarations, supplanting early ante-post choice King Pelles, who edged out to 5.56.

Grand Empire ticks plenty of boxes: a piffling 54kg impost, a reputation for being on the upgrade, a low draw (6) and a Summer Cup master in trainer Sean Tarry. He even has good recent form.

However, stablemate Legend Of Arthur matches most of those points.

As does Otto Luyken, who travels up from Durban with trainer James Crawford to try to perpetuate another recent trend of coastal raiders doing well on the Highveld.

Only six favourites have won the Summer Cup this century – and many of those fell into the “champion” category.

Topweight this time is Gladatorian (60kg, 12.50), a warrior of a racehorse but possibly not in the same bracket as Summer Pudding and Ilha Da Vitoria.

So, hopeful eyes will keep straying down to double figures over the course of the week.

BETTING

5.00 Grand Empire

5.56 King Pelles

8.33 Native Ruler, Magic Verse

12.50 Gladatorian, Splittheeights

14.29 Mocha Blend

16.67 Otto Luyken, The Ultimate King

20.00 Chronicle King, Drumnadrochit, Aladdin’s Lamp

25.00 Legend Of Arthur, Littlemissmillion, Choisanaada, Rule By Force

33.33 Tomyris, Holding Thumbs, Parisian Walkway

50.00 Solar Sail