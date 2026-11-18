Team De Kock have been drawn alongside each other - in the sticks.

Trainer Mathew de Kock describes the final field for the 2026 Betway Summer Cup as “super competitive” while his Randjesfontein neighbour Sean Tarry says 12 of the 20 runners are “very competitive” and “it’s a bunfight for the rest”.

Then, with bookmakers pricing up Joburg’s biggest race at 5.00 the field (and few in single figures) after Tuesday’s announcement of the final line-up, it becomes clear finding a winner will not be easy.

De Kock is upbeat about the chances of his training-partner father Mike carrying a 10th Summer Cup back to the stables, with Splittheeights, the youngest of the team’s three aspirants, possibly the prime choice.

Was it the enthusiasm and optimism of youth that made De Kock the younger seem unphased by three adjacent draws in the wilderness: Splittheeights at 16, Drumnadrochit at 17 and Aladdin’s Lamp at 18?

Better draws for Tarry

Tarry fared better at the draw, with Legend Of Arthur in 1 and Grand Empire in 6. The latter horse is the better fancied of the two and five-time Summer Cup winner Tarry reckons doubts about the four-year-old’s staying ability over 2000m at Turffontein will be erased by the handy starting slot.

Tarry welcomes a growing number of raiders from around the country for the R6-million flagship event and believes the broader geographical competition spread helps ensure it keeps its Grade 1 status.

Defending Summer Cup champion Mocha Blend will travel up from KwaZulu-Natal to enter the same No 13 gate she bounced from last year and her jockey Tristan Godden has been vocal in predicting a repeat glory run.

Another visitor from Summerveld, King Pelles from Gavin van Zyl’s yard, is the bookmaker’s 5.00 favourite after he drew 3 and had the pencillers cutting him from 8.00 in ante-post odds.

Champion trainer Justin Snaith’s raiding duo, Native Ruler and Magic Verse, got gates 7 and 12 respectively and will surely be among the better-fancied contestants come the off on Saturday 28 November.

Field for the Betway Summer Cup, R6m, 2000m

[no&draw, name, weight, MR, equip, (jockey), trainer]

1 Legend Of Arthur 54 108 THA (Muzi Yeni) Sean Tarry

2 Tomyris 54 109 A (Athandiwe Mgudlwa) Tony Peter

3 King Pelles 57.5 122 BA (Craig Zackey) Gareth van Zyl

4 Holding Thumbs 56 119 BA (……………) Glen Kotzen

5 Littlemissmillion 54 114 A (Philasande Mxoli) Tyrone Zackey

6 Grand Empire 54 111 T A (Keagan de Melo) Sean Tarry

7 Native Ruler 57 121 A (Richard Fourie) Justin Snaith

8 Choisaanada 55.5 118 A (Raymond Danielson) Erico Verdonese

9 Chronicle King 54 115 A (Kabelo Matsunyane) Candice/Tammy Dawson

10 Gladatorian 60 127 T A (Sean Veale) Stuart Ferrie

11 Rule By Force 55 117 TBA (Kyle Strydom) Joe Soma

12 Magic Verse 54 115 A (Mickaelle Michel) Justin Snaith

13 Mocha Blend 56.5 120 A (Tristan Godden) Frank Robinson

14 Otto Luyken 54 113 TBA (Juan Paul v’d Merwe) James Crawford

15 The Ultimate King 55 117 BA (Andrew Fortune) Tony Peter

16 Splittheeights 54 109 A (Callan Murray) Mike/Mathew de Kock

17 Drumnadrochit 54 111 A (Serino Moodley) Mike/Mathew de Kock

18 Aladdin’s Lamp 54 112 BA (Calvin Habib) Mike/Mathew de Kock

19 Parisian Walkway 54 109 A (James Lihaba) Alec Laird

20 Solar Sail 54 112 A (……………) Paul Matchett