What to wear: The right shoes for Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024

Hollywood Bets Durban July is the right place to put your best foot forward. The right pair of shoes will help you enjoy the races while you party from day to night in comfort. We give you shoe tips.

Beautiful young woman trying on high heel shoes while sitting on a sofa at the shoe store. Image istock

Taking place on 6 July 2024, the Durban July is all about betting, racing, and fashion.

As the morning sun casts a golden glow over Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, the excitement for the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July horseracing event is palpable.

The Greyville Racecourse, with its lush grassy expanses, becomes the stage for not just the thrilling races but also a dazzling display of fashion.

Amidst the glamour and glitz, the right pair of shoes takes centre stage – proving crucial for both style and comfort.

Image ,iStock

Though you can go full glam with your chosen outfit, no one tells you about the long walks to the marquees and the chill after the sun goes down, which can aggressively hurt your feet.



An important factor to consider is comfort; depending on the shoes you opt to wear.

Last year, the Hollywood Bets marquee offered flip-flops to all the ladies in the private area who had sore feet – a masterstroke move!

Image iStock

Attendees could then dance to the sounds of the Ndlovu Youth Choir and Pop singer Shekhina.

Not all marquees will be offering this benefit, so here’s what to wear to keep the blisters away and have a good time.

Don’t be afraid to wear flat sandals, for glam, you can get ones with embellishments like sparkle, glitter, or sequence. You’ll never go wrong with this pick.

There’s no shame in comfort!

ALSO READ : What to wear: How to dress for the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024 fashion theme

The Grass Challenge

Image: iStock

Navigating the grassy terrain is no easy feat, especially when style is a priority.

Pencil heels often sink into the soft ground, turning a graceful walk into a balancing act.

This is where smart footwear choices like block heels, sneakers, wedges, and glamorous sandals come into play, offering the perfect blend of fashion and functionality.

Block Heels: The Perfect Balance

Image iStock

Block heels are popular among fashion-conscious attendees. Their bigger heel prevents sinking into the grass, allowing for easy movement.

Leather pink open-toe block-heel shoes. Image istock

The timeless style of block heels means they can be worn repeatedly, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

ALSO READ: DJ Tira on what to expect from Afrotainment at Durban July 2024

Sneakers: Casual Yet Chic

A mature man in formal attire stands in an outdoor grassy area, wearing white sneakers. Image: istock

For those who prioritise comfort without sacrificing style, sneakers are the go-to choice.

Sneakers prove that you don’t need to compromise on style for the sake of comfort.

A trendsetter in a floral sundress opts for white sneakers, striking the perfect balance between casual and chic. As she explores the racecourse, her feet remain comfortable, allowing her to fully enjoy the festivities comfortably. Image: stock.

Wedges: Height and Stability

Image: stock: A fashion-forward attendee in a flowing maxi dress opts for basket wedge heels, which elevate her style while allowing her to move comfortably.

Wedges offer the best of both worlds—height and stability.

Their broad base avoids sinking into the grass while keeping feet sturdy, making them excellent for outdoor gatherings.

Their classic charm allows them to transfer smoothly from the racetrack to any other event, confirming their significance as a wardrobe staple and providing you with long hours on your feet.

ALSO READ: RHOGQ star Liz Prinz inspired by Tyla’s Met Gala dress for Hollywood Durban July outfit

Glamorous Sandals: Elegance and Ease

Image, Istock

For a touch of elegance, glamorous sandals are the perfect choice. They provide comfort and style, making them ideal for a day at the races.

As she glides through the crowd, her sandals offer the perfect combination of glamour and comfort, proving that style doesn’t have to come at the expense of happy feet.

ALSO READ: Durban July marquee madness: RHOD star Nonku Williams’s ‘Island of Luxury’ [VIDEO]

The Importance of Comfort: Court shoes, pumps or loafers

Image, Istock

Foldable court shoes or pumps are available at many stores, they come in a small satin bag and fit into a regular-size handbag. A current trend is the soft ballet pump in sorbet colours.

Great to change into once you’ve captured and posted snaps of your outfits.

White chunky loafer.Image: istock

At an event as vibrant and lively as the Hollywoodbets Durban July, being on your feet all day is inevitable.

Comfortable shoes are essential for enjoying the experience to the fullest.

Image: iStock

Whether you’re placing bets, cheering for your favorite horse, or dancing as the sun sets, the right footwear ensures you do so with ease and elegance.

It’s important to pick the right shoes, mostly for comfort and to make it an enjoyable experience.

Block heels, sneakers, wedges,pumps flat embellished sandals, and glamorous sandals each offer unique benefits, ensuring that every step taken is one of confidence and comfort and for the gents a pair of rubber soled brouges.

Image iStock

Their timeless styles mean they can be worn over and over again, making them valuable additions to any fashion-conscious individual’s wardrobe.

As the races continue and the celebrations unfold, it’s clear that the right shoes make all the difference, allowing attendees to fully immerse themselves in the excitement and elegance of the day.

For more information, visit Hollywoodbets Durban July and stay tuned to The Citizen for regular updates on all things fashion and entertainment leading up to the event.