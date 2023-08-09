Justin Thomas ‘excited’ to join field for Nedbank Golf Challenge

Compiled by Wesley Botton

Making his debut at the prestigious tournament, Major champion Justin Thomas says he is excited to be joining the field at the Nedbank Golf Challenge when ‘Africa’s Major’ returns to Gary Player Country Club at Sun City in November.

The 30-year-old American, a two-time winner of the PGA Championship was confirmed in the 64-man line-up on Tuesday for the $6 million (R114 million) event, which will be the penultimate tournament on the 2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The Ryder Cup star will bid to become the first American winner of the Nedbank Golf Challenge since Jim Furyk’s second victory in 2006.

“I am so excited to get to Sun City for the Nedbank Golf Challenge and experience everything South Africa has to offer,” Thomas said.

“It is a country I’ve always wanted to visit and this tournament gives me the opportunity not only to do that, but to compete in such an historic event.”

American boost

Four US players have previously won the annual tournament, while 10 others have taken the runner-up spot.

Tournament host Gary Player hoped Thomas would add the same sort of spark as his predecessors at the front of the field.

“The support of America’s leading professionals has also always been important throughout the history of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. It’s wonderful to have Justin Thomas add to this legacy,” Player said.

“I’m excited to see him make his debut at Sun City and see how a two-time Major champion of his pedigree performs at the Gary Player Country Club.”

Thomas joins a field which already features the likes of defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, local icon Ernie Els, golfing legend Seve Ballesteros, and Major champions Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Sir Nick Faldo, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and Danny Willett.

