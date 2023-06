There are some traits shared by most of us which we might not like to admit, and greed is not least among them. Of course, some people are less susceptible than others, but we all know what it feels like to be overcome by this 'deadly sin'. ALSO READ: Rory McIlroy - Saudi, PGA Tour deal is 'good for professional golf' However, regardless of how much we might all have to fight off temptations to grab more than we need or deserve, there is a line that each of us must draw, where the potential damage caused by our greed...

There are some traits shared by most of us which we might not like to admit, and greed is not least among them.

Of course, some people are less susceptible than others, but we all know what it feels like to be overcome by this ‘deadly sin’.

However, regardless of how much we might all have to fight off temptations to grab more than we need or deserve, there is a line that each of us must draw, where the potential damage caused by our greed supersedes our own selfish benefits.

Already among the richest sport stars, it seems most of the world’s top golfers have decided to do away with any lines completely.

LIV Golf

The shocking revelation this week that a merger is on the line between LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour has not left the sport or its stakeholders bathing in glory.

It might not be appropriate, however, to blame international organisations for selling out to the Saudi-backed LIV rebel series. That started with the players.

Ditching the PGA Tour last year after being lured by fatter prize cheques, bigger houses and larger planes, many of the world’s top golfers (including South Africans) jumped ship.

While they had limited spaces available, LIV Golf boss Greg Norman revealed earlier this year that they had received plenty of interest from other players who also wanted to compete in the controversial series.

The all-South African team of Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester celebrate their victory at the LIV Golf tournament in Tulsa last month. Picture: Ian Maule/Getty Images

It remains unclear whether LIV will continue next season, but either way, the PGA and European tours are now going to be backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, in a hypocritical move that suggests few people in the world of elite golf are bothered by human rights violations which have been committed in the wealthy Middle Eastern country.

Allowing Saudi investors to grab a hold on the entire top-flight game, all in exchange for money, is simply turning a blind eye to various atrocities, and this is equivalent to condoning them.

Sure, we can all be greedy, but most of us have moral and ethical boundaries. Unfortunately for the game, international golf has now crossed the line, and there might be no turning back.