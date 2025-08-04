OPINION: Pieter Coetze breaks through as SA’s newest global swimming star

Last week, Coetze became the first South African in 20 years to earn three medals at a single edition of the World Aquatics Championships.

After emerging as a real prospect a few years ago, Pieter Coetze experienced a couple of relatively stagnant seasons and it seemed unclear whether he would go on to achieve his apparently immense potential.

However, following his performances at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore last week, the 21-year-old swimmer has proved he remains on track to become one of SA’s all-time greats in the pool.

In 2022, at the age of 18, Coetze claimed three medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and bagged five medals at the World Junior Championships in Lima, which earned the teenager the Sportsman of the Year accolade at the SA Sports Awards.

And while he went on to secure bronze in the 200m backstroke at the World Championships in Doha last year, he missed out on a spot on the podium at the Olympic Games in Paris, achieving a best result of fifth place in the 100m backstroke final.

But any concerns about his ability to beat the world’s best were put to bed last week when Coetze delivered in spectacular fashion at the global championships.

Pieter Coetze (centre) after winning gold in the 100m backstroke at the World Championships in Singapore. Picture: François-Xavier Marit/AFP

Historic medal haul

He earned gold in the 100m backstroke, as well as silver in the 50m and 200m backstroke events, becoming the first South African to earn three medals at an edition of the World Championships since Roland Schoeman achieved the feat in Montreal in 2005.

In addition, Coetze broke new ground by shattering the African records over all three backstroke distances.

In the 100m final he was particularly impressive. Aside from securing the world title, he touched the wall in 51.85, clocking the third fastest time in history over two lengths.

He was just 0.25 outside the world record of 51.60 held by Thomas Ceccon of Hungary, who settled for second place in the final in Singapore in 51.90.

With Tatjana Smith having retired and Chad le Clos having struggled to find his best form in the latter stages of his career, South Africa will need other swimmers to deliver in the hunt for medals at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. And Coetze looks set to lead the charge.