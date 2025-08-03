48 hours in pictures, 3 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
(L-R) Silver medalist Pieter Coetze of South Africa, gold medalist Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia and bronze medalist Pavel Samusenko of Russia poses at the podium with their medals after winning the Men 50m Backstroke finals at the World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 in Singapore, 03 August 2025. Picture: EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Participants march in the traditional Post Office Parade (El Desfile de Correos) in San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 August 2025. People dressed as figures from popular tradition, clowns, floats, and marching bands participated in the parade, which marks the start of the country’s patron saint festivities. Picture: EPA/RODRIGO SURA
American musician Anthony Hamilton rides with Proud Beginners Cycling Club (PBCC) at Lion and Rhino Park in Johannesburg, 3 August 2025, before the handing over sanitary pads to the Imbuba Foundation. The American singer and songwriter took part in a 20km charity ride joined by female cyclists as well as girl-child cyclists as part of observing women’s month. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Protesters hold placards and pots during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people outside the UAE (United Arab Emirates) Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, 01 August 2025. A coalition of organizations, including the Muslim Women’s Forum of South Africa, United for Palestine, and South African Jews for Palestine, called for an end to the conflict in Gaza and the delivery of food aid to the region. The protesters allege that the UAE has been supporting Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza by providing weapons, spyware, and intelligence. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Thousands of protesters walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the Palestine Action Group’s March for Humanity in Sydney, Australia, 03 August 2025. Picture: EPA/DEAN LEWINS
Faithful gather for a prayer vigil presided over by Pope Leo XIV for the Jubilee of Youth, at Tor Vergata in Rome, Italy, 02 August 2025. Picture: EPA/ANGELO CARCONI
People train to participate in boxing fights during the ‘Night of boxing legends’ event in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, 01 August 2025. American boxer Evander Holyfield, is one of the guests at an exhibition night in Caracas, which will also feature seven-time world champion Jorge “El Travieso” Arce and super featherweight champion Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete. Picture: EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
Manggarai men perform during a Caci, a ritual whipping fight, in Surabaya on August 3, 2025. Caci, is a war dance and a folk game, originating from the people of Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara. (Photo by Juni KRISWANTO / AFP)
Cars at the Cars In The Park 2025 at Zwartkops Raceway on August 03, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The motor show exhibits more than 2500 vintage and classic vehicles built before 2000 displayed by more than 100 clubs and a number of private individuals. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
A protester waves a flag during the ‘March for Remigration’ organized by far-right group Britain First in Manchester, Britain, 02 August 2025. Picture: EPA/STRINGER
Award-winning musician Zamajobe performs at the Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg, 1 August 20225. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A Bangladeshi artist performs during an event called ‘Droho Jatra’ (students-workers-people’s platform) and march starting from the National Central Shaheed Minar monument in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 02 August 2025, held to mark the anniversary of the platform that emerged from the 2024 July Movement, launched in protest against the Bangladeshi government’s quota system reform, which led to the resignation of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The activists demand the abolition of fascist state structures, the prosecution of all genocides, and the resistance to new fascist tendencies. Picture: EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
