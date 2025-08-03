Coetzé gets silver in 50m backstroke final — for third medal at world champs

This was the backstroke specialist's third medal of the championships in Singapore.

Pieter Coetzé has won his third medal at the 205 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore after finishing second in the 50m backstroke final on Sunday.

The South African touched the wall in 24.17 seconds, a fair bit behind winner and world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov who won in 23.68. In third was Pavel Samusenko in the same time as Coetzé, 24.17.

Kolesnikov sets a new Championship Record with Coetze taking 𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐕𝐄𝐑 in a dead heat 🥈🔥



It’s another African record for Coetzé, who won a gold medal in the 100m backstroke early last week and silver in the 200m backstroke final on Friday.

“I don’t think I’ve ever tied in a final at this level, so it’s pretty cool,” said a thrilled Coetzé afterwards.

“I’m very happy. I don’t really train for the 50, I train for the 200, so to be able to go down so far and win a medal in the 50 is amazing,” he added.

“Kliment went very fast. That’s an extremely fast time, so it was an honour to be in that race and hopefully I can push myself and also get below 24 seconds.”

With his performances in Singapore, Coetzé equalled Roland Schoeman’s record of claiming three medals at a single long-course world championships – the former Olympic champion having achieved the feat in 2005. What is also impressive is that he achieved big personal bests and continental records in each of his events.

“It’s amazing. It’s something I always dreamed of,” said the Pretoria star. “I can see myself making strides towards being the swimmer I always knew I could be, so it’s nice to see that I’m improving and getting there slowly.

“But I’ve always believed it, and a part of me had always known, so now to see it in front of me is amazing. I’m very proud and blessed.”

The other South African medal winner at the championships is Kaylene Cobett, who got bronze in the 200m breaststroke final.

The competition ends Sunday.