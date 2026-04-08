OPINION: SA’s hopes of Masters success are slim

Only three South Africans are in the field for this year's Masters tournament at Augusta.

One of the biggest weeks in golf is here with the Masters taking place at Augusta from Thursday.

And once again South African fans will hope to see a local at the top of the leaderboard competing for the famous Green Jacket come Sunday.

The last time a South African won the Masters was in 2011 when Charl Schwartzel birdied the last four holes of his final round on Sunday to win by two.

Since then it has been a lean period for the South Africans, not only at the Masters but at all the Majors, with Ernie Els’ triumph at the Open in 2012 being the last time a South African won one of the big ones.

So, what are the chances of a SA player winning this week? Unfortunately, they’re not good, but we can always hope for the best.

South African contenders

Schwartzel, who now plays on the LIV Golf tour, has the experience and knows what it takes to get the job done at Augusta, but his form has been up-and-down for a while and most recently at the LIV event in South Africa he struggled with a back issue.

Aldrich Potgieter has the potential and is already a PGA Tour winner at the age of 21, but he’s not been in great form either this year, though if things click for him he’s got the game to be up there.

Then there’s the rising star, Casey Jarvis, who won back-to-back in South Africa just a few weeks ago, including capturing the SA Open, to qualify for the Masters. He’s just 22 and on debut so doesn’t have any experience of Augusta but he will be pumped up and will feel he has nothing to lose. If he can find his best golf he could be a surprise package.

It will take something special though for a South African to win on Sunday.

History tells us you need some experience to come out on top at Augusta; it’s why all the big-name players, who’ve been there and done that, are among the favourites this week.

Enjoy the Masters. It really is one of the top sporting weeks of the year.