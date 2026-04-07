Masters: Golf stars open up about Tiger Woods’ treatment battle

The multiple Major champion was recently involved in a car accident.

Tiger Woods was missing from the Masters on Monday, but the 15-time major winner was in the hearts and minds of several stars at Augusta National.

Woods stepped away from golf last week to begin treatment after pleading not guilty following a DUI arrest near his Florida home after a car crash, telling police he was looking at his phone just before the accident, in which there were no injuries.

Police later revealed Woods was found with two hydrocodone pills, an opioid painkiller, and appeared unable to safely drive a vehicle when he was apprehended.

“He’s just a human being like everyone else and we have struggles,” said Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner from Australia.

“It’s unfortunate. The only thing that I don’t understand is that it’s a little bit selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way as well.

“But when you’re the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that’s probably why he’s probably driving and a little bit under the influence.”

Back and leg surgeries

Fred Couples, a pal of Woods and the 1992 Masters champion, was happy to hear Woods had flown to Switzerland.

“If he’s in Switzerland he must be at a spot that’s going help him and that’s the key thing,” Couples said.

“Probably won’t see him for a few months, and when he comes back, hopefully we can keep in touch.”

Day’s thoughts were on the struggle ahead of Woods at age 50 with numerous back and leg surgeries.

“In regards to Tiger, it just shows the human element and the human side of someone that is struggling with some sort of an addiction,” Day said.

“He’s not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He’s had 25- to 30- something surgeries and when you’re going through that many procedures, it’s painful coming out of those procedures.

“I’ve had procedures done and I typically try and stay away from all that stuff because I just know that painkillers, there can potentially be a downfall to it.”

High attention on Woods will only make matters tougher, Day said.

“It’s hard to see him go through what he’s going through, and especially under the microscope – it must be hard to be who he is and have everything, everyone look kind of down on him,” Day said.

“Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed. It’s really difficult for me to go through that and watch him. I know that he’s getting the help now, which is good. I’m just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better.”

Couples has battled back pain for decades.

“I’d tell him I love him and things can always get better,” Couples said. “I used to snap at everyone… after eight to 10 hours you just can’t take it… pain is a rough thing.”

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, summed up the loss felt at Augusta with Woods absent.

“Hopefully he’s able to get a speedy recovery and get back here to golf as fast as he can,” Reed said.

‘A little bit sad’

Day said Woods has plenty of support among golfers

“People out here do support him and want him to kind of get through this,” Day said.

“It must be tough to be isolated the way he is normally. He stays at home pretty much most of the time, doesn’t really get out too much just because of how popular he is as a person…

“Sometimes you don’t have people around, loving people around enough to be able to steer you in the direction that you need to.

“He’s human and we all make mistakes. That’s just part of learning and getting better, and I’m hoping that he gets the help that he needs and that he comes out stronger and better on the other side … it’s a little bit sad to not have him here this week.”