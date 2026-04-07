Schwartzel leads SA charge at Augusta: ‘It’s a privilege to return every year’

Only three South Africans are in the field at the Masters tournament this week.

Just three South Africans will tee it up at this year’s first Major, the Masters, at Augusta from Thursday, with veteran Charl Schwartzel a former champion and rising stars Aldrich Potgieter and Casey Jarvis out to make big impressions.

Potgieter, 21, qualified for the tournament by winning the Rocket Classic on the PGA Tour while Jarvis, 22, got his entry by winning the SA Open just a few weeks ago.

But while the two young South Africans are deemed to have better chances of winning the Masters – Jarvis at 125/1 and Potgieter at 200/1 (according to some bookmakers) – Schwartzel (400/1) has the experience and knows what it takes to triumph at Augusta.

The 41-year-old will make his 17th appearance at the tournament this year. He won the 75th edition in 2011 after making birdies on his last four holes.

In 2017 he finished third and last year he tied for 36th.

Holes 15 and 16

He said he was looking forward to this week’s Masters.

“Every year you go back you realise just how special Augusta is,” he said.

“When you’re younger, you’re focused on performing, but as you get older, you gain a real appreciation for what it means to be there. It’s a privilege to return every year.”

About the iconic course, Schwartzel added: “For me, it’s always that stretch around 15 and 16. Making that putt on 16 and hearing the crowd erupt, that moment has always stayed with me.

“It’s such a beautiful course, but there’s something about 16 that will always stand out.”

‘You have to step it up’

After struggling with a back issue at LIV Golf South Africa a few weeks go, Schwartzel appears to be fit and strong again. He has placed renewed focus on physical preparation to extend his longevity at the highest level.

“I’m very proud of the way I fought through it. I wasn’t able to hit the driver and had a bit of a back issue, but I made the best of what I had and tried my best.

“As you get older, you realise if you want to compete with the younger guys you have to step it up. If you don’t look after your body, you fall behind quickly.

“It came down to a decision, either you let it go, or you put in the work and give yourself more years to compete at the highest level. For me, it was about making that commitment and the results are starting to show.”