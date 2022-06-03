Vincent Tshituka’s last game for the Lions — against new team?

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Lions stalwart Vincent Tshituka will potentially play his final game for the Joburg franchise when they face the Sharks in a Currie Cup match in Durban on Saturday.

Tshituka, who has been one of the Lions’ standout players in a difficult period where they only managed their first Currie Cup win of the season last weekend and finished outside the top eight in the United Rugby Championship, will join the Sharks in the coming weeks.

The Lions though are hopeful of keeping Tshituka until the end of the year, when his contract comes to an end.

The powerful flanker made his debut in 2018. His younger brother, Emmanuel, will continue to play in Joburg and looks set to full Vincent’s No 7 jersey.

“It’s our final game of the season, so naturally we are looking to walk away with a win from this one,” said coach Ivan van Rooyen ahead of the clash in Durban.

“We’ve had some decent momentum thus far with a victory last weekend however the Sharks are a tricky side to beat on their home turf.

“Our guys put in tough sessions this week and are determined to make it count this weekend.”

Van Rooyen has picked mainly URC players for the match, including sticking with Sanele Nohamba at scrumhalf and Tiaan Swanepoel at flyhalf.

Jordan Hendrikse, who played Sevens rugby for the Blitzboks in London last week, will feature from the bench.

Kick-off is 5pm.

Lions: Quan Horn, Stean Pienaar, Matt More, Henco van Wyk, Edwill van der Merwe, Tiaan Swanepoel, Sanele Nohamba, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Francke Horn, Reinhardt Nothnagel (capt), Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Bench: Morne Brandon, Sti Sithole, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Jarod Cairns, Sibusiso Sangweni, Andre Warner, Jordan Hendrikse, Wandisile Simelane