Rassie Erasmus tells rugby fans to ‘Hold on’ as Bok selection talk intensifies

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African rugby fans like nothing more than to play Springbok selector.

And when a team performs well and players shine, these “selectors” become very vociferous.

In recent weeks the calls for Stormers No 8 Evan Roos to be the next Bok eighthman have intensified while many rugby fans have also hailed the performances of Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee and his team-mates Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje, Johan Grobbelaar, Canan Moodie and Madosh Tambwe.

And following the Bulls’ stunning win against Leinster in their United Rugby Championship semifinal in Dublin on Friday night, these calls have grown louder.

SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus was, however, quick to react on Saturday to how fans have chatted on social media.

“Guys maybe just hold on till the squad are announced,” tweeted Erasmus.

“Love that you guys debating and giving opinions (that’s lekka). We won’t please and agree or be 100% correct with all our selections, but maybe some people might agree! Lekka.

Erasmus was as thrilled and excited as most South African rugby fans on Friday night with the Bulls’ win in Dublin. He congratulated director of Bulls rugby Jake White by tweeting, “Well done” and “Simply unbelievable.”

The Bulls will play either the Stormers or Ulster, who meet in Cape Town later Saturday, in the URC final next weekend.

Erasmus and Boks head coach Jacques Nienaber have just finished a first week of training with a select few players at a camp in Pretoria ahead of the international season. With the Bulls and Stormers still involved with the URC only players from the Sharks and those based in Japan have been at the camp.

Once the Bulls and Stormers, as well as those players still in action for their clubs in England and France, complete their URC commitments will they be called up to the Bok camp.

The world champions are next in action in July in a three-Test series against Wales.