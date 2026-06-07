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URC final details confirmed: Bulls v Leinster to be played on Friday night

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By sarugbymag

1 minute read

7 June 2026

09:37 am

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The teams will meet at Dublin's Croke Park on Friday, 19 June.

Bulls v Leinster

The Bulls will face Leinster in the URC final. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

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The venue, date and time for the United Rugby Championship (URC) final between Leinster and the Bulls has been confirmed.

In a rematch of last season’s decider, the teams will meet at Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday, 19 June (8.30pm SA time).

Due to venue availability, the 82,000-capacity Croke Park is the only suitable stadium available in the Dublin and Leinster area that weekend.

Last season’s final at Croke Park, which saw Leinster beat the Bulls 32-7, attracted a crowd of 46,127.

It will be a big weekend for SA rugby fans. The day after the URC final, on Saturday 20 June, the Springboks face the Barbarians and the SA ‘A’ team are up against Zimbabwe in a double-header in Gqeberha.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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Bulls Rugby Team Leinster Rugby Team United Rugby Championship

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