Boks back Jantjies and Willemse to front up against Wales

Ross Roche

The Springboks have named an interesting side to take on Wales in the first Test at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, with Elton Jantjies backed at flyhalf and Damian Willemse at fullback.

Usual first-choice flyhalf Handre Pollard was available for selection, but with Pollard having only recently arrived in the country, team management opted to back Jantjies who has been part of the training squad over the last few weeks.

Willemse has also been given the nod at fullback, with Willie le Roux included as the utility back on the bench where he can provide cover at flyhalf, wing and fullback if needed.

A number of utility players are in the mix, with Jantjies, Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe all able to play multiple positions in the backline.

Among the forwards, Jasper Wiese was unsurprisingly selected at eight, while Franco Mostert at seven was also not a major surprise, in a loose trio that did the business at stages last year.

The exciting Elrigh Louw gets the nod on the bench ahead of Evan Roos, while Salmaan Moerat will also be looking to make his debut during the match.

“We have certain boxes that we want to tick and we have a plan for all 42 players currently in the squad. We have been open and honest with the players, they know what our plan is and obviously the plan can change,” explained coach Jacques Nienaber on his selections.

“One of the things that can influence the plan is not being in form or having injuries, so the players know what our plan is and hopefully things will go our way this weekend so that we can continue with that plan and it can play out over the next three weeks.

“I think the team we have selected for this weekend in terms of balance and what boxes we want to tick, it’s the best team that we could have picked to meet those goals.”

Willemse set for a run

Willemse could be in for a solid run of games if he impresses this weekend, with Nienaber eager to turn him into the Boks’ new Frans Steyn going forward, with his versatility being a big plus for the team.

“Damian for us is a similar project to what Frans Steyn can bring to the team. He’s a guy who can play 10, 12 or 15, so he is in that mould for us,” Nienaber said.

“Last year we had a plan for Damian on the end-of-year tour and he then got concussed early against Wales and we couldn’t use him again, so I hope that it will work out for him this year and we can give him an extended run. We want to get him as much international exposure as possible.”