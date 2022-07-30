Springbok Women make history with win against Japan

Sports Reporter

It was a historic night at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Saturday when the Springbok Women outplayed Japan 20-10 to not only win their first Test on foreign soil, but in doing so, they shared the spoils in the Japan Rugby Challenge Series.

The hosts won 15-6 last weekend, but this time the South Africans had too much sting in their attack and never looked back after a 12-5 lead at the break.

Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer said afterwards the victory was special in so many ways, and he especially felt it was a testimony to the belief of the group to stick to their plans and processes.

“There are so many emotions after this win, even more so because of the team,” said Raubenheimer.

“This was a very emotional tour, a tough one and one where we had some very open and hard conversations with our players. So, I am really happy for them that they could be rewarded by winning, as it means so much to them.

“Also, for the management there is some reward in this. We have been together for a couple of years now and this very first win on the road will be savoured for a long time.

“We had chances in the past – I am thinking of Spain in 2019 and then Wales last year and even Japan last weekend – so to now finally get it over the line means a lot to us as well.”

Raubenheimer said the success of the tour can be attributed to the players’ refusal to surrender in Kumagaya: “I think our defence was outstanding today; it was one of the most rewarding defensive efforts in a long time and it probably won us the match. There were many instances where we were under severe pressure, but they chased down Japan and stopped them from scoring.

“It was also very pleasing for us to get over the line three times, especially after so many opportunities went begging last weekend. I thought the tries – especially the two scored by Ayanda Malinga – were exceptional.”

Raubenheimer said the win also confirmed that their Rugby World Cup preparations are on track.

“Look, we are way behind the top teams, and no one denies that,” he said. “We are still a work in progress when it comes to the top teams, but at least we are putting the right things in place.

“It will take time, but if I look where we were a year ago post COVID and how we have progressed to be able to beat Japan, it is a very good feeling. The players now also have something to show for their hard work.

“We now have another big battle when we take on Spain back home, but for now, we will savour this very, very special win.”

Scorers:

Japan 10 (5) – Tries: Ayasa Otsuka, Seina Seito.

South Africa 20 (12) – Tries: Ayanda Malinga (2), Simamkele Namba. Conversion: Libbie Janse van Rensburg. Penalty goal: Janse van Rensburg.