Willie le Roux relishing new Bok bomb squad role ahead of All Blacks Tests

Ross Roche

Springbok utility back Willie le Roux is relishing his new role as a member of the Springbok bomb squad, with him eager to continue impressing off the bench as he did in the recently completed Welsh series when the Rugby Championship kicks off against the All Blacks on Saturday.

Le Roux was thrown into the unfamiliar role against Wales, after the Bok management decided to back Damian Willemse as the starting fullback for the series, with le Roux then impressing off the bench, although he did play more than what was expected.

He will now be keen to pick up where he left off in the first Test against the All Blacks at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday.

“Being part of the bomb squad was something new for me. When I had to go on at halftime in the first Test was funny, it was a different feeling. But for me I just want to bring a big vibe and a lot of energy to lift everyone up around me and then do my job as best I can,” said le Roux.

“So it was new, but was also very exciting and I was happy to do it. Then in the last game Cheslin (Kolbe) unfortunately got injured and I had to go on early and then it’s a bit of a different game that you have to play.

“We were leading so we just had to keep it simple, whereas in the first game we were behind by a few scores, so we could play a little bit more and get the scoreboard going.”

Full house

Le Roux is also looking forward to playing in front of a full house of supporters in the two Tests against the All Blacks, having enjoyed the amazing atmosphere provided by the fans during the Welsh series after over two years without full stadiums in the country.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s an advantage but it’s nice playing at home. Full stadiums, everyone is excited here in Nelspruit to watch us and the All Blacks play, and then again at Ellis Park,” said le Roux.

“So playing in front of your home fans is always good and you’ve got that extra cheer and momentum going into the game.

“But then we go on tour, play in Australia twice away, away in Argentina and then we come back to Durban to play Argentina in the last game. So we are really looking forward to it, we have been training hard and are excited for it (the Rugby Championship) to start next week.”

Recent reports have indicated that Malcolm Marx will start at hooker in the first Test against the All Blacks in his 50th appearance for the Boks, while Kurt-Lee Arendse is set to take the injured Kolbe’s spot on the wing.