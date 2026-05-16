‘Great privilege and blessing’: Ackers praises Le Roux and Gans ahead of milestones

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said Willie le Roux (400th first class game) and Stedman Gans (100th Bulls cap) deserved their accolades.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann spoke highly of backline players Willie le Roux and Stedman Gans, who will each bring up milestones against Benetton on Saturday.

The teams meet at Loftus Versfeld at 4pm in the final United Rugby Championship league phase round of the season.

The Bulls are expected to win their sixth match in a row against Benetton to either hold onto fourth spot on the table, or move up to third or even second if the Stormers lose away to Cardiff or Leinster slip up at home against the Ospreys.

A finish in the top four means they will host a quarter-final. Ending higher than that could mean a home semi-final or final against any team below them.

Le Roux’s lauded

Ackermann warned that the Bulls could not underestimate the quality Italian side with a “nothing to lose” attitude. Especially after wins against Leinster, Cardiff and Lyon in recent weeks.

After naming his strongest possible team, Ackermann lauded fullback Le Roux, who will play his 400th first-class rugby match, and Gans, who will make his 100th appearance for the Bulls across all competitions.

Springbok veteran Le Roux, at 36, has had a long and prodigious career in rugby, culminating in his 100th Test match for the Springboks last season.

He’s played for the Boland Cavaliers, Griquas, Cheetahs, Sharks, Wasps, Toyota Verblitz and Bulls.

Ackermann described the utility back’s milestone as a “great privilege and blessing”.

“I don’t know if he [Le Roux] realises what a great achievement it is to play that amount of rugby and be so fortunate, because it means you did not have lots of injuries,” the Bulls coach said.

“That’s a great milestone, to play 400 first-class matches. It’s a great career and may it continue.”

Bulls coach praises Gans’ character

Gans, 29, has played for no union other than the Bulls, though he had a short stint with the Blitzboks and even won the SA Sevens Player of the Year award in 2020.

This week, he told the media he felt blessed to reach the milestone. Coming from the town of Vredenburg in the Western Cape, he said he grew up with many talented boys who would have also taken the opportunity to play rugby that he received when his family moved to Pretoria.

His coach said, “It’s my first year working with him and what a team man. He’s a guy who lifts the team, always gives his best for the team.

“He’s willing to learn, very coachable, and willing to adapt. If you ask him to do something different, he is willing to buy into that plan.”

He said Gans’ ability to move from outside to inside centre and cover wing this season has made him a valuable player.

“But the biggest thing is he shows perseverance to push through a number of coaches to get to that 100 mark. I can see why, because he is a great team man and a great person on and off the field.”