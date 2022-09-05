Boks to continue striving for consistency, says Kolisi ahead of Pumas Tests

Ross Roche

The Springboks will continue to strive for consistency over the final two games of the Rugby Championship with them taking on Argentina in Buenos Aires next weekend and in Durban the following.

It has been a season of ups and downs for the Boks, with them having won four games and lost three, while they have been unable to win more than two games in a row, which is something they will hope to change over the coming weeks.

The team has been plagued by inconsistency, as they beat Wales 2-1 in their incoming series, before thumping the All Blacks in their opening Rugby Championship match, with them then suffering two poor defeats against the All Blacks and Wallabies.

They however bounced back with an impressive win over the Wallabies in Sydney this past weekend and they can now try and build some consistency with a strong finish to the competition.

“That’s the ultimate thing that all teams look for and that’s what we are looking for as a team. To make sure we are consistent every week and that’s why we do so much detailed work and training on the field,” explained captain Siya Kolisi after the Aussie win.

“There was nothing different (this weekend) in our performance or game plan or anything like that. It’s just that we took the opportunities we created, and that’s what we want to do in every match.

“It will make our job so much easier not to have to fight back the whole time. But the fact that we can create those kind of opportunities is encouraging and the fact that we could finish was very good for us as a team and is a reminder that we can do it going forward.”

Home support

Kolisi was also extremely grateful to the Springbok supporters that continue to back the team week in and week out, despite their inconsistent form over the season.

“I would like to thank the people back home for backing us. It has been a tough week for us as a team, and we understand that our fans were hurting too, so I’d like to thank them for sticking with us,” said Kolisi.

“We are grateful to the supporters back home and in Australia. We really wanted to stay in the Rugby Championship race, and it has been a long nine years since we last won here.

“The coaching staff had a plan and a certain game plan they wanted us to play because they wanted us to win. But the biggest change was the belief that we could do it.”