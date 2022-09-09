Mapimpi excited for Pumas challenge in Buenos Aires

Sports Reporter

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi said on Friday the Boks were excited about the prospect of facing Argentina in their first of two Rugby Championship encounters next week Saturday in Buenos Aires, even though they expected a massive challenge against the hosts.

The Springboks, Australia and Argentina are all tied on nine log points after their opening four matches of the tournament, with South Africa in second place due to their favourable points’ difference, while New Zealand are one log point ahead on 10 points.

ALSO READ: Nienaber must stick with winning Bok combination

Given this log jam, the competition title race remains wide open with two rounds to play.

With the Boks back at training since Wednesday after enjoying two days off earlier this week following their 24-8 victory against the Wallabies in Sydney, Mapimpi said they were raring to go for the challenge next week at Estadio José Amalfitani.

“Argentina are a good team with quality players and they have several experienced players – some of whom we have been playing against for a few years now,” said Mapimpi.

“We know the intensity and physicality with which the All Blacks play after seeing their result against New Zealand last week, and Argentina were on the same level against them in their first Test match (which Argentina won 25-18).

“So, we are really looking forward to playing against Los Pumas next week.”

Keep hopes alive

Mapimpi drew confidence from the Springboks’ victory against the Wallabies last week and he emphasised the importance of using their point-scoring chances when they arise as they target back-to-back victories against Argentina to keep alive their hopes of winning the Rugby Championship.

“It was a good thing to be able to do what we enjoy doing, and especially to score tries when we had the opportunities,” said Mapimpi.

“It was really great for us as a team to bounce back from the previous game (against Australia – which the Springboks lost 25-17). And personally, it was a nice feeling to score a try.”

Mapimpi added: “It is vital to score tries when we have the opportunity to play, so we have to focus on ensuring that we finish our chances next week.”

Next week Saturday’s match kicks off at 9:10pm SA time and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

The Springboks will return to South Africa after the match for the closing clash of their campaign, against the Pumas at Kings Park in Durban the following Saturday.