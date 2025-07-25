Four rookie Springboks who could be surprise picks to take on the Wallabies

A few inexperienced Springboks will be hoping for a chance against the Wallabies to push their claim for a spot in the team to face the All Blacks.

Springbok utility forward Cobus Wiese could get a run against the Wallabies after making two appearances in the mid-year Tests against Italy and Georgia. Picture: Johann Meintjes/Gallo Images

The Springbok squad for the first two games of the Rugby Championship at home against Australia was announced earlier this week, with very few surprises for the start of their title defence.

A number of inexperienced players have, however, retained their places in the group and could be given a run against the Wallabies to strengthen their chances of being involved in the two Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Here are four inexperienced Boks that could get a chance to impress at the start of the Rugby Champs:

Edwill van der Merwe

Unfortunately for the former Lions, and now Sharks flyer, he finds himself behind two of the best wings in world rugby, in Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Despite that he has been absolutely incredible with the chances he has been given. His debut against Wales last year ended with him being named man of the match, but an injury then scuppered any chance of him featuring for the Boks over the rest of 2024.

Having recovered and put in another top season for the Lions, Van der Merwe was given another go, and his second appearance in the green and gold ended with another man of the match award, after he scored two tries in the second Italian Test against Italy in Gqeberha.

His third cap didn’t see a hattrick of man of the match awards, but he did add another two tries to his tally against Georgia in Mbombela. Due to Arendse playing the most minutes for the Boks in the incoming series, the door could open for Van der Merwe to feature against Australia.

Edwill van der Merwe has made a huge impression at Test level. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Cobus Wiese

The Bulls utility forward has a golden opportunity to get a run during the Boks’ opening two Rugby Champs games against the Wallabies, considering his older brother, Jasper, is out with a suspension, and his being preferred in the group to Salmaan Moerat and Even Roos. The Boks don’t have a first choice number eight in the squad, especially since Kwagga Smith’s impact off the bench is so highly valued.

That means Wiese could get another shot at eight, despite an average first outing in the position against Georgia, or he could play off the bench due to him covering four positions.

Where he could find some stiff opposition is in Jean-Luc du Preez who holds a similar utility value, however he is more of a loose forward that can cover lock. Du Preez has more experience in terms of the overall Bok setup, but only has 14 caps since making his debut in 2016. So it could be a shootout between the two to see who could feature in the match 23 as the utility cover.

Morne van den Berg

The Lions scrumhalf can now consider himself as one of the Boks; top number nines, after he was picked in the squad at the expense of the experienced Faf de Klerk. Coach Rassie Erasmus hasn’t been afraid to pick a host of scrumhalves in his squads of late, with even five picked at a stage, while four have been backed in most of the groups recently.

However, for the two Aussie Tests he has gone with just three in Van den Berg, Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach.

Reinach at 35 is heading into the twilight of his career, and his experience is highly valued, but it seems that Van den Berg and Williams will be the two battling it out to become the Boks’ first choice scrumhalf.

De Klerk, who turns 34 in October, could force his way back into the mix though, and Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse is also on the fringes and could fight his way back if he improves his form. But it will be interesting to see who gets the nod to start in the two Aussie Tests.

Morne van den Berg is now one of the Boks’ preferred number nines. Picture: Gallo Images

Boan Venter

The Edinburgh-based loosehead prop has a stunning opportunity to establish himself in the Springbok squad, thanks to a surprising recent turn of events. Venter looked destined to become a Scottish international, after impressing for his franchise over the past four years, and with him set to be given residency in 2026, which would have made him eligible.

However, an injury crisis in the Bok setup led to him being a late call-up to the squad for their first four games of the year.

With Steven Kitshoff having been forced into an early retirement, and Gerhard Steenekamp and Ntuthuko Mchunu ruled out through injury, Venter was parachuted in to the squad and made his debut against Georgia over the past weekend.

Thomas du Toit, who can play tighthead and loosehead, has been left out of the squad due to resting protocols, which means Venter and another inexperienced player in Jan-Hendrik Wessels are likely the two players who will be battling it out for the second loosehead spot behind Ox Nche.