Ackers: We made it difficult for ourselves

"We're thankful for the win, but we made it difficult for ourselves."

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann hailed his Springboks, but was underwhelmed with his team’s performance against the Scarlets at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.



The teams were level at 26-26 after 55 minutes before the hosts scored four unanswered tries to win 54-26 and move up to second on the URC log.



‘Made it difficult for ourselves’



“Same speech as last week,” Ackermann quipped to the media afterwards. “We’re thankful for the win, but we made it difficult for ourselves.”



It was only a big push in the final quarter, when the Scarlets ran out of puff, that saw the Bulls blow out to a big lead to put some polish on the result.



“The Scarlets never gave up, they scored some good tries and stayed in the game. But I’m proud we found a way and showed good character.”





Ackermann ascribed the below-par showing to the squad being off their best in training the past week.



“I was concerned . . . the Bok guys were [mentally already] on tour, the others going on holiday were already [mentally] on holiday.”



Captain Hanro Liebenberg, meanwhile, said he spoke to several teammates afterwards who were more tired than usual. He wasn’t sure, but said it might have been the run of early afternoon matches in the searing heat that had taken their toll.



“We don’t want to make excuses. We got the result we needed after a really challenging week. Like the coach said, we haven’t been training as well as we should have, and we’ve got [the break] at the back of our heads. But we’d take this win any day if you’d offered it to us at the start of the game.”



Ackermann added that he had taken confidence out of the team finishing strongly.



“They pushed the Stormers all the way and they pushed us all the way. That’s the nature of the game. There’s no easy game, and if you can win and get five points out of it, you must be happy.



“Regardless of the momentum swings, mistakes and moments we didn’t play well, we scored when we needed to, and for me that’s a good sign: we can be clinical and finish when we need to.



“I’m very proud. Look at a guy like Sebastian de Klerk. All our Springboks today played for this team and put their bodies on the line: Cameron Hanekom, Sebastian, everybody. I’m proud of everybody.”



He mentioned a minor lower back niggle that affected Hanekom – “he’s fine but he was battling” – which saw the introduction of Marcell Coetzee from the bench.

He, and the other replacements, ultimately made all the difference.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.