All Blacks hold off Wallabies to extend remarkable Eden Park record

New Zealand staved off an Australia comeback Saturday to win their Rugby Championship Test 33-24 and extend their remarkable unbeaten streak at Eden Park to 52 matches.

The Wallabies rallied from 20-3 down but Cam Roigard’s second try late on ensured the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup in a winning response to their record loss to South Africa.

World class scrum-half Roigard was the standout performer in his return from two months out with injury.

He scored two tries and New Zealand showed the kind of control which was missing when they were humiliated 43-10 by the Springboks in Wellington two weeks ago.

All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea said: “We got a good start and we know the Aussies — they never give up and they keep coming and coming, and it’s a testament to them. Also proud of our boys for sticking at it.

“We know Australia is a quality side and it’s going to be another big one next week,” he added, looking ahead to the return clash next weekend in Perth. “We’ll enjoy tonight and then reset and try and go again.”

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson had asked his “hurt and stung” team to respond with a more clinical performance, something they achieved early and late in a tense contest.

The home side scored four tries to three to go top of the standings in the tightly fought Rugby Championship, although they could be surpassed by South Africa or Argentina, who were to meet in Durban on Saturday.

Australia’s defeat leaves them without a win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil since 2001, with victory having eluded them in 23 straight matches at Eden Park.

Missed opportunity

“Obviously disappointing to miss out on the Bledisloe for another year, but credit to New Zealand. They outplayed us tonight,” said Wallabies captain Harry Wilson.

“We gave ourselves an opportunity there, but well done New Zealand.

“We’re definitely on the right track. we just can’t keep giving teams head starts,” he added.

“But the Rugby Championship is still alive, so there’s a lot for us to play for next week.

“For us, this is another learning, and we’re going to be a lot better next week.”

New Zealand are unbeaten against all teams at their Auckland fortress since 1994 but that record came under threat as the Wallabies rallied to trail 20-17 at half-time.

New Zealand powered 17 points ahead in the opening 25 minutes through three unanswered tries, to backs Caleb Clarke, Leroy Carter and Roigard.

Clarke crossed in the fourth minute of his first Test appearance of an injury-plagued year.

The wing had appeared emotional during his country’s pre-match anthem, which was sung by his father and former All Black Eroni Clarke.

Australia’s fightback coincided with a slew of penalties conceded by the home side.

Tries to Billy Pollard and Harry Potter were both converted by James O’Connor as Australia took momentum into the interval.

Two long-range penalty goals from fly-half Damian McKenzie pushed New Zealand clear again.

However, Australia closed the gap to two points when replacement forward Carlo Tizzano powered over for a try from a lineout drive.

The visitors lost wing Potter to a yellow card for a professional foul and the All Blacks capitalised, sending the speedy Roigard through a gap to make the game safe.