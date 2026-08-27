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World Rugby announce new referee for Boks v All Blacks Test in Cape Town

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

27 August 2026

01:59 pm

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The change means there will also be a different man in charge at the FNB Stadium for the third Test.

Nika Amashukeli

Referee Nika Amashukeli will no longer be in charge in Cape Town. Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

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World Rugby confirmed on Thursday that Australian Angus Gardner will referee Saturday’s second Test between the Springboks and All Blacks in Cape Town and not Georgian Nika Amashukeli, who was originally scheduled to take charge of the match.

Amashukeli has not recovered from illness, forcing the change of referee.

Should he recover sufficiently in the coming days, the Georgian will replace Gardner as referee for the third Test, next weekend at the 90,000-seater FNB Stadium.

Karl Dickson of England is still scheduled to handle the fourth Test of Rugby Greatest Rivalry series in Baltimore on 12 September.

England’s Matthew Carley took charge of the first Test at Ellis Park last weekend, a game the All Blacks won 33-16.

Angus Gardner
Referee Angus Gardner will make the calls in Cape Town on Saturday. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The updated appointments for Saturday’s second Test are:

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant referee 1: Karl Dickson (England)
Assistant referee 2: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)
TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)
FPRO: Eric Gauzins (France)

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