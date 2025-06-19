‘My country comes first’: De Allende shares knowledge on Barbarians coaches

Springbok centre Damian de Allende said he has learned much while playing under Babarians head coach Robbie Deans for three years.

The Springboks believe Wild Knights head coach Robbie Deans will bring structure to the Barbarians attack. Picture: Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Damian de Allende said he is sharing what he knows about the inclinations and tendencies of the Barbarians’ coaches with his own mentors at the Springboks.

The South Africans will host the Barbarians in Cape Town on 28 June, with De Allende’s Japanese club coach, Robbie Deans, and assistant Atsushi Kanazawa of the Wild Knights leading the multinational side.

De Allende has played under Deans for three years at the Wild Knights in Kumagaya – a small city with under 200,000 residents. He said that while he loves the club and has respect for his coaches, he felt obliged to share what he knows of them with his national mentors.

Springboks before Baabaas

“I have spoken to some of the coaches … Felix [Jones] and Jerry [Flannery], a bit, on the attacking side,” De Allende said.

“I really have a lot of respect for Robbie and Ash [Kanazawa Atsushi] – our attack coach is also the attack coach of the Barbarians next week. I love Panasonic rugby [now called Saitama Wild Knights] … and Robbie Deans has taught me a lot. But my country comes first.”

While the sharing of intellectual property in analysis of opposition is common in competitive rugby, the Barbarians game is friendlier than a normal Test match. That may be why De Allende was so forthcoming with his admission of sharing what he knows.

Coaches will bring structure to the Barbarians

The 87-capped Springbok centre said the pair had taught him much about identifying space and attacking plays over the years.

“It’s going to be a challenge because Robbie and Atsushi like the guys to move the ball around.

“The challenge will be … they want a loose game. But I think Robbie and Atsushi will get them to move the ball around in a structured environment. They [the Barbarians] will get their structure right quite quickly.”

De Allende said he and [Bok and Wild Knights] teammate Lood de Jager know the structure the two coaches encourage, and can pass that knowledge on.

“We don’t know exactly what they will do, but we might have an idea of what they will try and bring,” he said.