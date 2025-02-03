WATCH: Sharks star Fassi reflects on positives as he recovers from injury

Sharks star Aphelele Fassi has started journalling and enjoys training with his teammates as he recovers from injury.

Aphelele Fassi works out at the Sharks gym while he recovers from an injury to his ankle. Picture: Screenshot

Sharks and Springboks star Aphelele Fassi is not letting his injury get him down. Instead, he interracts with his teammates, journals, and works on what he can at gym to remain positive.

The fullback sustained injuries to his knee and ankle when playing against the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship in December.

This was the same game Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu went off for his third match in a row due to different injuries.

Fassi caught a high ball but as he landed and was tackled, an opponent landed on his leg.

After scans, he had surgery that was successful but his ankle in particular needs extensive physiotherapy. The timeline for his injury layoff has not been established yet.

Fassi enjoys gyming with his teammates

In a video, Fassi shares how he, his physiotherapist and his teammates are fighting to help him return soon.

He walks around the team gym with a limp, interracting with his teammates.

“Gents, you are supposed to get better every single day. I am building you,” he jokes.

He shares his word of day with them, cycles, and between working on his upper body and back, explains where he is at mentally.

“It is good to have your team here when you are gyming, it is quite fun. You are not getting into your head.”

He said he started journalling and had reflected on the good season he had been having until the injury.

He confessed it was difficult having to sit out while his teammates played but when he returned to the game he would change his negative state of mind about things.

“I like to be with people in times like this. I feel happy and positive and I am still in the environment.”

Aphelele Fassi strengthens his ankle at the gym. Picture: Screenshot

He said he was working on his upper body now but once his ankle had recovered further he would work his lower limbs.

“It’s been a steady process, trying to relieve the stiff muscles, trying to get range back into my ankle. At this point I am happy with the progress. It’s still a long time to [go].”

He said though he could not play he was content to support his teammates and was happy for the win. He said while they enjoyed a break before their next game on 15 February (Bulls in the URC), he would put in “hard shifts” at the gym.

Watch Aphelele Fassi’s road to recovery