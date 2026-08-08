Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Boks, Pumas level at 10-all at halftime in Buenos Aires – LIVE UPDATES

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

8 August 2026

07:01 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The world champion Boks will be hoping for a quality performance ahead of the Test series against New Zealand.

Andre Esterhuizen

Bok player Andre Esterhuizen carries the ball against the Pumas in Buenos Aires on Saturday. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Argentina host the Springboks in a one-off Test in Buenos Aires on Saturday, with kick off at 9.10pm.

Both teams are missing key players who are either being rested or are injured.

The Springboks though welcome back several formerly injured players who need game-time behind them before the start of the four-Test series against the All Blacks.

Siya Kolis is one of them and he will play his first Test of the year and captain the team on Saturday. Pablo Matera will lead the Pumas.

Below is The Citizen’s live coverage of the match.

Pumas v Springboks – LIVE UPDATES

Updates from the match in Buenos Aires will appear below. Please refresh for latest posts.

TEAMS

ARGENTINA – 15 Gerónimo Prisciantelli, 14 Rodrigo Isgró, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Faustino Sánchez Valarolo, 11 Ignacio Mendy, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Simón Benítez Cruz, 8 Joaquín Moro, 7 Benjamin Grondona, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Moreno, 2 Ignacio Ruiz, 1 Boris Wenger.
Bench: 16 Leonel Oviedo, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Tomás Rapetti, 19 Ephraim Elijah, 20 Juan Penoucos, 21 Juan Martín Scelzo, 22 Agustín Moyano, 23 Matías Moroni.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter.
Bench: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Zachary Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Morné van den Berg, 23 Handre Pollard.

Read more on these topics

argentina rugby team Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Snow to hit Joburg this long weekend? Here’s when it could fall
Crime ‘An immeasurable void’: Murder case opened after teens found dead at Mpumalanga lodge
Politics Mbalula threatens to take Dlamini-Zuma to court after vote-buying allegations
News JMPD to assist Pikitup as refuse backlog is tackled over the weekend
News ‘Flip-flop Juju, that’s what he does’: MacG responds to Malema attacks

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News