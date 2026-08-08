Boks, Pumas level at 10-all at halftime in Buenos Aires – LIVE UPDATES

The world champion Boks will be hoping for a quality performance ahead of the Test series against New Zealand.

Argentina host the Springboks in a one-off Test in Buenos Aires on Saturday, with kick off at 9.10pm.

Both teams are missing key players who are either being rested or are injured.

The Springboks though welcome back several formerly injured players who need game-time behind them before the start of the four-Test series against the All Blacks.

Siya Kolis is one of them and he will play his first Test of the year and captain the team on Saturday. Pablo Matera will lead the Pumas.

Below is The Citizen’s live coverage of the match.

Updates from the match in Buenos Aires will appear below. Please refresh for latest posts.

TEAMS

ARGENTINA – 15 Gerónimo Prisciantelli, 14 Rodrigo Isgró, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Faustino Sánchez Valarolo, 11 Ignacio Mendy, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Simón Benítez Cruz, 8 Joaquín Moro, 7 Benjamin Grondona, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Moreno, 2 Ignacio Ruiz, 1 Boris Wenger.

Bench: 16 Leonel Oviedo, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Tomás Rapetti, 19 Ephraim Elijah, 20 Juan Penoucos, 21 Juan Martín Scelzo, 22 Agustín Moyano, 23 Matías Moroni.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter.

Bench: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Zachary Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Morné van den Berg, 23 Handre Pollard.