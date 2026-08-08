Springboks: Argentina have a balanced squad despite missing players

The Boks will be favourites in Buenos Aires, but the home team can never be underestimated.

The Springboks believe Argentina comprise a balanced squad, mixing experience with the eagerness of youth, and being strong in just about all departments.

Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and captain Siya Kolisi said so on the eve of their one-off Test in Buenos Aires on Saturday night (kick-off 9.10pm).

South Africa field five players returning from injury, including Test centurions Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, while eight players have fewer than 10 caps, and 11 have 14 caps or fewer.

‘Evolved their game’

Argentina feature even less experience, naming four debutants. This is because the likes of Joaquin Oviedo, Julian Montoya, Gonzalo Garcia, Justo Piccardo and Bautista Delguy are unavailable due to club commitments.

These factors, along with South Africa’s recent 11-1 record against Argentina, have led some to describe the Argentina Test as a ‘warm-up’ to the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks, for which the Springboks left a contingent in South Africa to train for.

Stick, however, said the Springboks prepare with the same intensity for all the teams they face.

Kolisi said he was preparing for a tough clash against old foes Pablo Matera and Tomás Lavanini.

“Argentina have evolved their game with coach Felipe Conteponi,” Kolisi said.

“Their kicking game is very strong. They play in the right areas, and they’re more disciplined than before. They were close to winning they games against Scotland and England.

“There’s also a couple of guys who come from a Sevens background. They’ve got a couple of players who can also turn something out of nothing. So anything is possible.

Their set piece is also good. Argentina is known for their scrum. They can play from broken play. So we’re going to have to be very disciplined and stick to the plan that we have for this coming game.”

Springboks prepare for ‘very dangerous’ Argentina

Stick said the Springboks regularly rotate their squad, and opposition do not underestimate them. So Argentina also should be respected.

The Springbok coach said Francisco Moreno, Leonel Oviedo, Juan Penoucos and Juan Martín Scelzo all deserved their opportunity.

“It’s good to see also they’re showing some trust in some of the youngsters that are getting opportunities. And once again, they’ve got a balanced squad in a sense of they still got experienced players like Santiago Carreras at [flyhalf].

“Then they’ve got guys also like Rodrigo Isgró, who we know he’s very dangerous with his sevens background.

“And with the leader like Matera, I know he’s gonna press the right buttons to make sure that those boys will be ready for the game… They are a very, very dangerous side.”