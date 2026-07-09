Finn Russell returns for Scotland clash with Springboks

The British & Irish Lions flyhalf returns from injury as one of three changes to the starting XV.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes to his starting line-up for their Nations Championship clash with the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm).

British & Irish Lions playmaker Finn Russell is named to start at flyhalf after his recovery from a calf injury, while Zander Fagerson and Gregor Brown are promoted to the starting XV after coming off the bench in last weekend’s 47-38 victory over Argentina.

Scotland change three

Fagerson lines up at tighthead after a tour-ending injury to Elliot Millar Mills in Cordoba, joining Pierre Schoeman – a try-scorer on his 50th cap for Scotland last time out – and Ewan Ashman in the front row.

Scott Cummings continues in the second row after also scoring in his 50th cap, with Brown coming into the line-up after crossing for his first score in Scotland colours.

The back row is unchanged, meaning Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge – the latter having led the team with 24 tackles against Los Pumas – start either side of Jack Dempsey to form the loose forward trio.

Ben White partners Russell in the half-backs.

Rory Hutchinson retains his place at outside centre after an impressive, try-scoring performance in the number 13 jersey last weekend, once again forming a midfield partnership with captain Sione Tuipulotu.

An all-Glasgow Warriors back-three sees Kyle Steyn and Jamie Dobie selected on the wings, as Kyle Rowe rounds out the starting XV by lining up at full-back.

A six-two split of forwards and backs on the replacements bench sees Rory Sutherland in line to win his 50th cap for Scotland should he come onto the field this weekend, the loose-head prop set to reach the milestone in the country in which he toured as a British & Irish Lion in 2021.

Gregor Hiddleston and Alex Samuel retain their places on the bench.

Otherwise, Tom Jordan rotates to the bench, to join Will Hurd, Josh Bayliss, Magnus Bradbury and Stafford McDowall.

Scotland team to face the Springboks

Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Rory Hutchinson, Sione Tuipulotu, Jamie Dobie, Finn Russell, Ben White, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Gregor Brown, Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements

Gregor Hiddleston, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Alex Samuel, Josh Bayliss, Magnus Bradbury, Tom Jordan, Stafford McDowall.