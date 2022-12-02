Blitzboks beat Kenya to get back on track in Dubai

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Blitzboks bounced back from an opening defeat with a win in their second pool game at the Dubai Sevens on Friday.

The SA Sevens team, after crashing to Great Britain earlier on Friday, beat Kenya 27-12 in a much-improved showing.

JC Pretorius, the Blitzboks’ only points-scorer against Great Britain, opened the scoring against Kenya and he was followed to the tryline soon after by Ryan Oosthuizen.

Just before the half-time break, the Blitzboks powered into a commanding position when Impi Visser scored after some nifty work by Pretorius.

A fortunate bounce of the ball then resulted in Dewald Human going in after the restart before Kenya finally found their way to the tryline.

In the latter stages of the contest, Blitzboks newcomer Ricardo Duarttee got his first try to give the South Africans a solid win, but not before Kenya scored a late second try.

Sandile Ngcobo’s men face Australia in their final pool game in World Rugby’s latest Sevens Series event later Friday.