Rugby

Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
1 minute read
2 Dec 2022
2:30 pm

Blitzboks beat Kenya to get back on track in Dubai

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The SA Sevens team lost to Great Britain earlier Friday and still have to face Australia in pool play.

Blitzboks Kenya Dubai
James Murphy, right, celebrates Blitzboks teammate Ricardo Duarttee scoring a try during their match against Kenya on day one of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Friday. Picture: Christopher Pike/Getty Images

The Blitzboks bounced back from an opening defeat with a win in their second pool game at the Dubai Sevens on Friday.

The SA Sevens team, after crashing to Great Britain earlier on Friday, beat Kenya 27-12 in a much-improved showing.

JC Pretorius, the Blitzboks’ only points-scorer against Great Britain, opened the scoring against Kenya and he was followed to the tryline soon after by Ryan Oosthuizen.

ALSO READ: Jaco Kriel fit and ready to fire for Lions in URC match

Just before the half-time break, the Blitzboks powered into a commanding position when Impi Visser scored after some nifty work by Pretorius.

A fortunate bounce of the ball then resulted in Dewald Human going in after the restart before Kenya finally found their way to the tryline.

READ MORE
Blitzboks crash to Great Britain in Dubai Sevens opener

In the latter stages of the contest, Blitzboks newcomer Ricardo Duarttee got his first try to give the South Africans a solid win, but not before Kenya scored a late second try.

Sandile Ngcobo’s men face Australia in their final pool game in World Rugby’s latest Sevens Series event later Friday.

Read more on these topics