Bok wing Sbu Nkosi finds new home with the Cheetahs

The former Sharks and Bulls man has had to deal with several off-field challenges in the last few years.

Former Bulls and Sharks speedster Sbu Nkosi has reportedly lined up a trial opportunity with a view to resuming his rugby career in the Currie Cup.

According to RugbyPass, Nkosi is set to be thrown a rugby lifeline by the Cheetahs.

The 28-year-old is due to start training in Bloemfontein this week after lining up a one-year contract to play in the Currie Cup.

Off-field problems

Nkosi, whose off-field problems are well-documented, reached a mutual agreement with the Bulls to terminate his contract early last June.

His one-season stint at the Bulls ended under a cloud after he took a not-so-subtle dig at the Bulls on his social media page, while touring with the World XV in England.

That was the final straw for director of rugby Jake White, who responded with a damning public assessment on Nkosi’s form, as well as the Springbok winger’s future at the Pretoria outfit.

Nevertheless, the 2019 World Cup winner, who has scored nine tries in 16 Tests, has been given another opportunity to restore his reputation.

