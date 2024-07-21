Nkosi’s career suffers another setback after doping bombshell

The 28-year-old could be suspended for four years if his B-sample returns the same positive test as his A-sample, which is often the case with doping cases.

Sbu Nkosi’s career has been hit with another major setback as he faces a four-year ban after returning a positive test for a banned substance.

Nkosi was left out of Friday night’s Currie Cup clash between the Cheetahs and Bulls at Loftus Versfeld for personal reasons.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Nkosi returned a positive test for an anabolic steroid mainly used by bodybuilders. He was one of three Springboks tested by World Rugby in May.

The news is the latest setback in Nkosi’s rugby career. He was given a career lifeline by the Cheetahs, who gave him a one-year contract in March after falling out at the Bulls.

Nkosi, whose off-field problems are well-documented, reached a mutual agreement with the Bulls to terminate his contract early last June.

His one-season stint at Loftus Versfeld ended under a cloud after he took a not-so-subtle dig at the Bulls on his social media page, while touring with the World XV in England.

